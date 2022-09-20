ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

14 Cutest Small Towns In Georgia

Are you looking for small towns in Georgia? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through some of our favorite Georgia towns. We will cover quaint towns in Georgia and the best mountain towns in Georgia. And of course the prettiest towns in Georgia.
10 Extreme Activities to Try in Florida

Florida, known as the Sunshine State, is not usually recognized as a state full of extreme outdoor activities and sports. When people think of Florida, something about a beach, Disney World, or Miami usually pops into their head. You are reading: Extreme things to do in florida | 10 Extreme...
11 Best Hikes on the North Shore of Minnesota

The North Shore is the best place for outdoor lovers to visit in Minnesota! Between the green pines, blue waters of Lake Superior, and hundreds of trails, you’ll never run out of things to do. You are reading: Hikes in north shore | 11 Best Hikes on the North...
10 Best Maui Hikes for Insane Views

Maui is one of the best destinations in the world for hiking and we want to share some of our favorite Maui hikes with you. You are reading: Best maui hikes | 10 Best Maui Hikes for Insane Views. Hawaii’s second-largest island has one of the most diverse landscapes imaginable....
17 Best Hikes In Colorado To Experience

All across the country, there’s a heap of incredible national parks to hike in the USA. This is no more true that within the state of Colorado. After all, there are so many best hikes in Colorado that you’ll be spoilt for choice. The whole state is awash with incredible mountain ranges, ridges and a heap of trails that crisscross the state.
14 Family Friendly Hikes in Utah

This article may include affiliate links. If you click a link and make a purchase, Utah Outdoor Activities may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. We only recommend products or services we personally use. FTC Affiliate Disclosure. You are reading: Easy hikes in utah | 14...
10 Best Mammoth Cave Hiking Trails (Simple & Historic!)

Home to one of the longest cave systems in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is a remarkable place to explore. Mammoth Cave is such a rich and diverse area, filled with plants and animals that it is worth seeing everything they have! It is not just a spectacular cave, but it also has a beautiful history and life surrounding it.
Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall Trails

Elevation gain: 400 ft (120 m) You are reading: Nevada falls hike | Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall Trails. Distance: 2.4 mi (3.9 km) round trip (via Mist Trail) Elevation gain: 1000 ft (300 m) Difficulty: Strenuous. Time: 3 hours. Top of Nevada Fall. Distance: 5.4 mi (8.7 km) round...
Helpful Guide to the Jaw-Dropping Colchuck Lake Trail

Like most native Washingtonians, I’ve always dreamed of hiking the Colchuck Lake Trail. I mean, if I’m being honest, hiking all the trails in the Enchantments feels like a rite of passage at this point and this gal has something to prove. You are reading: Colchuck lake hike...
How to see the lava: 2022 Hawaiʻi eruption updates

Lava viewing is a must-do activity if you are lucky enough to be on the Big Island while one of the volcanoes is actively erupting. Hawaii wouldn’t exist if it were not for the continuous volcanic activity that created all the islands, and seeing this happening in “real-time” is, for many people, a once in a lifetime experience.
16 Beautiful and Best Hikes in Kauai, Hawaii

With some of the most spectacular hiking trails from Waimea Canyon to the Sleeping Giant Trail, Kauai hiking was made for the adventurous soul. The Hawaiian island’s vast north shore, where the Na Pali Coast reigns supreme, harbors many of the best hikes in Kauai and Hawaii. Hawaii is home to world-class hiking. We’ve uncovered the best of them right here.
The Mist Trail (Vernal and Nevada Falls)

You are reading: Nevada falls hike | The Mist Trail (Vernal and Nevada Falls) Distance: 3 miles (4.8 km) round trip to Vernal Fall, 7 miles (11 km) round trip to Nevada Fall. If you walk from Curry Village instead of catching a shuttle bus to the trailhead, add an extra 1.5 miles (2.4 km) round trip.
9 Most Scenic Hikes in Point Reyes, California

As scenic of a drive as it is to venture on the roads around Point Reyes National Seashore, the true beauty is best discovered by foot. For avid hikers and even those after a pleasant stroll, there is a number of wonderful hikes in Point Reyes for all. From beach walks to sand dunes, dense forests and coastal views, wildlife to wildflowers, no matter which Point Reyes trails you pick, you’re bound to have a treat for your eyes.
