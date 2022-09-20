As scenic of a drive as it is to venture on the roads around Point Reyes National Seashore, the true beauty is best discovered by foot. For avid hikers and even those after a pleasant stroll, there is a number of wonderful hikes in Point Reyes for all. From beach walks to sand dunes, dense forests and coastal views, wildlife to wildflowers, no matter which Point Reyes trails you pick, you’re bound to have a treat for your eyes.

