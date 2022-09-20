Read full article on original website
Related
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
cohaitungchi.com
14 Cutest Small Towns In Georgia
Are you looking for small towns in Georgia? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through some of our favorite Georgia towns. We will cover quaint towns in Georgia and the best mountain towns in Georgia. And of course the prettiest towns in Georgia.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If one of your favorite things to eat is a nice pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Georgia that you should visit, if you haven't already.
earnthenecklace.com
Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?
The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
How Georgia is tackling its nursing shortage
ATLANTA - The nationwide nursing shortage isn’t going away any time soon. It is even expected to worsen by 2030. Data from the Bureau of Health Workforce ranks Georgia as having the fifth-lowest nurse-to-state population ratios in the country. In a 2017 study, the U.S. Health Resources and Services...
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia
In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
41nbc.com
Cold front to arrive in Middle Georgia later this evening
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front arriving later this evening in Middle Georgia will bring cool and dry air ahead of the weekend. Today is the first day of fall, meaning that there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness across the globe. For us in Middle Georgia, we will barely notice the the change in day length. However, we will notice that outside it does not feel like fall whatsoever. Highs are climbing into the upper 90s in the hottest parts of the region this afternoon. Heat indices are knocking on the door of the triple digits. Fortunately we will not see them get there as cooler conditions will begin to move in tonight.
WJCL
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
Comments / 0