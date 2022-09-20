Read full article on original website
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
Old Orange Line cars to be scrapped but 2 will be sent to Maine museum
The MBTA is saying a final farewell to their old Orange Line train cars. On Thursday, the process to scrap 120 old train cars will begin. It is being done by Costello Dismantling, a demolition company in Wareham after they won a bid to scrap the cars. As part of...
WCVB
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston plan more disruptions
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston Wednesday morning said more disruptions are planned. Fifteen protestors were arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after the demonstration stopped traffic along Seaport Boulevard for about an hour. All protesters arrested later posted bail, according to officials, and will be due in court over the coming days. The group calling themselves “Extinction Rebellion” said they’re fighting inaction on climate change.
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard
The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
Park Street MBTA Green Line derailed, no injuries reported
The derailment of a Green Line train car interrupted service outside Park Street Station before midnight on Monday. Two passengers were aboard the slow-moving, two-car train but no one was injured during the incident, MBTA deputy press secretary Lisa Battiston told MassLive on Thursday. “During the overnight hours, MBTA personnel...
When Transit-Oriented Development Is Missing the ‘Transit’
An article by Yvonne Abraham in the Boston Globe questions whether the beleaguered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) can fix the region’s transit system before developers and residents lose interest in transit-oriented development (TOD), which ostensibly puts people closer to reliable transportation, jobs, and urban amenities, even as developers around the country embrace TOD (often nudged by government incentives to do so).
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
Orange Line riders frustrated by delays days after shutdown ended
BOSTON - Talk to those who rely on the MBTA, and you get the sense that its impacts are personal. Three days into the new Orange Line rollout and riders' patience is growing thin. "A lot of people rely on it. Just the Orange Line itself services thousands of people a day," said Jermaine Rogers of Dorchester. On Tuesday night - an issue with a new car's doors caused massive delays. On Wednesday morning, one rider said a door was open for two stops before the MBTA noticed and forced it shut.The MBTA's vehicle maintenance team closely examined the door...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
Where will Boston’s new redwood trees end up? Officials offer clues
The Dawn Redwood tree is the symbol of the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain — at least according to Arboretum Director William Friedman. And now, 10 of those trees are heading to the care of the City of Boston, where officials will place them across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced while speaking at the arboretum. But where exactly the trees will end up is still up in the air, though officials offered some clues during a press conference.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
Worcester transit group extends free bus service through June 2023
The board of the Worcester Regional Transit Authority voted unanimously Thursday to extend fare-free bus service through June 2023. The WRTA initially stopped charging its riders for service at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and has been voting to extend its fare-free service since then. The board voted in November to extend service through the end of 2022.
