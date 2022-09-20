It could be argued that a customer rewards program is only as good as the actual rewards that customers can earn. Part of the equation is personalization. For instance, according to survey data from PricewaterhouseCoopers, about 80% of respondents would share personal info such as their birthday for the sake of "a better experience." And over half indicated that their loyalty to a brand would depend on how "easy or enjoyable" it is to shop online compared to in-person trips. Those are two of the areas in which Starbucks has tried to appeal to build customer loyalty.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO