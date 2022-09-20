ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Chipotle Stopped Taco Orders For $3 Last Night

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Nations's Restaurant News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
A New Deal Starbucks Just Launched Ahead Of Fall

It could be argued that a customer rewards program is only as good as the actual rewards that customers can earn. Part of the equation is personalization. For instance, according to survey data from PricewaterhouseCoopers, about 80% of respondents would share personal info such as their birthday for the sake of "a better experience." And over half indicated that their loyalty to a brand would depend on how "easy or enjoyable" it is to shop online compared to in-person trips. Those are two of the areas in which Starbucks has tried to appeal to build customer loyalty.
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets May Be Back This Fall

Want a little retro with your fast food this fall? Here's a rumor you may find boo-tiful. As ComicBook.com reports, a site called Nightmare Nostalgia appears to have the inside info about McDonald's bringing back its beloved Halloween Happy Meal pails. What exactly are these pails, you may ask? Back...
Brewing New Ways to Grow Coffee Sales

September heralds the return of pumpkin latte fanaticism. Of course, any motivation that compels people to pop into your store is a welcome event. But can the hot coffee category rely so heavily on seasonal trends when cold brew and nitro keep turning up the heat?. “Seasonal trends help, but...
'Line balk' is one of the biggest obstacles facing popular chains like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A — here's what it is and how they're fighting it

Starbucks and Chick-fil-A executives have said that long drive-thru lines keep away customers. Starbucks does 50% of its sales through the drive-thru and has plans to open more drive-thru-only stores. Both chains added several points where customers can order to break up bottlenecks. Drive-thrus are key to business strategies of...
