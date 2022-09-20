Read full article on original website
KWQC
Kewanee man charged with making threats toward former employer
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Wednesday after police say he made threats toward his former employer. The Kewanee Police Department responded Wednesday to Great Dane on Kentville Road for a report of a former employee making threats toward the business and its employees. Officers subsequently arrested...
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old found with gun in Moline
On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot. Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had...
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies
One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed in crash identified
UPDATE: A woman killed in a crash Wednesday night has been identified. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was found trapped in the...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Meth Dealer Jailed On Million Dollars Bond
The newest member of the one million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail is an accused dealer from Wyoming, Illinois. Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Krus was booked Monday morning on a felony charge of delivery of meth. The alleged illegal sale happened back in May. According to court records, the Streator Police Department led the investigation.
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:58 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived they located a 17 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest....
KWQC
Muscatine police investigate child death at park
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release. According to police, CPR was in progress as...
One Dead, One Injured In Chase
(Davenport, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured after a chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday. The Patrol says the troopers started a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p-m. The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop. Twenty-four-year-old Alecia Garcia was inside the truck and died at the scene. Thirty-one-year-old Damonte Stewart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, now in custody, beat victim during burglary
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he and another suspect beat and stabbed a victim during a burglary earlier this month. Shawn King, whose address also is listed as Cordova, Ill., faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records say.
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
walls102.com
Chicago man arrested on I-80 transporting meth
PRINCETON – A Chicago man was arrested on Tuesday in Bureau County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of purported methamphetamines. The TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team stopped a vehicle on I-80, and during a free air sniff the TRI-Dent K9 indicated the presence of alleged narcotics coming from the vehicle. The search yielded over 1,000 grams of purported methampetamines and the driver, 63-year-old Theodis A. Bagby, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony. Bagby was taken to the Bureau County Jail and was being held on a $350,000 bond.
