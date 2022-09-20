Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police ID Winsted man, 24, killed in Torrington motorcycle crash with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police have identified a Winsted man as the motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a school bus making a left turn in front of him. The rider was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin. The crash was reported to police around around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday...
Danielson woman killed in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, […]
Eyewitness News
Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash
HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
Eyewitness News
Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
Register Citizen
Killingly head-on crash kills woman, 78, state police say
KILLINGLY — A 22-year-old driver crossed the center lines Wednesday and struck an oncoming SUV head-on, killing the passenger in the other car, state police said. Bonilyn Smith, 78, of the Danielson section of Killingly, was identified by state police as the passenger in the SUV who died. The...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Torrington after colliding with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday after colliding with a school bus making a left turn on Torringford Street. Police have not released the name of the rider who was killed. Police confirmed earlier in the day that children were not on the bus when the crash occurred.
Register Citizen
Loaded gun, 2 pounds of pot found during I-84 traffic stop in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — State police say troopers discovered more than 2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of illegal mushrooms, crack cocaine and a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate-84. State police said Steven P. Samuels, 32, of New Britain, didn’t have a permit for the revolver. They arrested him on two weapons charges, five drug-related charges and two motor vehicle violations. He posted $100,000 bail but remained in custody with Farmington police, who had a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Fatal Torrington accident under investigation
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was listed in stable condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to 90 Sisson Ave. around 4:23 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, according to police. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the location, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: One dead, three injured after Ledyard three-car crash
LEDYARD — Local police say one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Ledyard officers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Oakridge Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 911 call reporting the crash. Investigators later determined that the collisions occurred when a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 12 crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2017 Toyota 4Runner before striking a Chevy Colorado head-on.
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Register Citizen
Police: Two caught in drug deal at Torrington housing complex
TORRINGTON — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday night after state police say they were caught conducting a drug deal. In a news release on Thursday, Connecticut State Police said they charged 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott and 31-year-old Bashaun Faison in connection with the incident. The arrests stem from...
Register Citizen
Police: Teen sent threatening message to Waterbury student that locked down school
WATERBURY — Police say a 17-year-old has been charged with sending a threatening message to a student at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School, prompting the school to shelter-in-place Thursday morning. Police did not identify the boy, but confirmed the was not a student at the school. He was charged...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested for threatening Waterbury Arts Magnet School student
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges for threatening a Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) student, police said. Authorities said a student at WAMS received a threatening message. This led to a shelter in place at the school. Police responded to the school while the threat was...
