AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon
The Dallas Cowboys made a change at wide receiver earlier this week. The team announced on Tuesday that they had cut Dennis Houston on Monday. Houston appeared in both games for the Cowboys this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards. He was a training camp hero for the Cowboys...
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
Davante Adams on Raiders not finishing games: 'Break their necks when you have them in a corner'
Last Sunday, the Raiders collapsed in historic fashion. They blew a 20-point lead for the first time in franchise history. Their dominating 20-0 first half gave way to a 23-3 second half by the Cardinals and they summarily lost in overtime. It was the inverse of the season opener in...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
NFL World Reacts To Raiders, Patriots Trade News
The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots sent offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders while also flipping 2024 picks with them. Herron was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 10...
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
