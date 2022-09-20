Read full article on original website
Related
Floral tributes for Queen to be composted and used in Royal Parks
Floral tributes to the Queen will be composted and given a new lease of life in planting projects throughout the Royal Parks.It is expected that work to remove items laid by the public will begin on Monday, a week after the state funeral, and will continue for seven days.Visitors will still be able to lay tributes but blooms which have already deteriorated will be moved to the Hyde Park nursery.Once taken away, any remaining packaging, cards and labels will be removed, before the plant material is composted in Kensington Gardens.The compost will then be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies...
BBC
Debenhams Southampton: Derelict store to be demolished for 600 flats
A former Debenhams store will be demolished to make way for 600 flats, a council has decided. The building in Queensway, Southampton, has been empty since it closed in April 2020. The city council granted permission on Tuesday for the empty building to be replaced with three blocks of flats,...
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours
Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbours despair as millionaire, 70, who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' in 10,000sq ft extension is released from prison
A millionaire jailed for illegally building 'Britain's best man cave' has been released from prison - and has his neighbours say he has already become a nuisance. Graham Wildin, 70, of Cinderford, Gloucestershire, was locked up for six weeks in August after failing to comply with a court order issued in June 2021.
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells
Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
U.K.・
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'
A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
U.K.・
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
March against monarchy takes place in Dublin
A coffin marked RIP British Empire has been thrown into Dublin’s main city centre river.The incident came during a protest march against the monarchy which took place in the Irish capital on the day that the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II took place in London.Anti Imperialist Action Ireland said it was the recreation of an action by former socialist leader James Connolly in Dublin in 1897 during a visit to the city by Queen Victoria.Along the march, a coffin marked "RIP British Empire" was thrown into the Liffey at O'Connell Street, just as James Connolly did in 1897...
BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin
The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted. Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning. The guard was standing at the foot of...
BBC
Immingham: Boer War chocolate bars sell for more than £400
A box of 122-year-old chocolate bars, which were sent to troops during the Boer War, has sold for more than £400. The tin of Rowntree's chocolate, made in York in 1899, was found at a house in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire. Paul Cooper, of Eddisons auctioneers, said there were...
BBC
Anger over Cambridgeshire bus company axing 18 routes
Cambridgeshire's mayor has called a bus company's plans to axe 18 routes as "unacceptable". According to data seen by the BBC, the routes, which are run by Stagecoach East, carried almost 90,000 passengers in June 2022, and lost £4.7m a year. The Tory leader of East Cambs District Council,...
BBC
Row over sale plans for Cornwall's Trevalga estate
A row has broken out over plans to sell an estate in Cornwall. Trevalga was left by Gerald Curgenven to a trust in 1959 with the profits to go to his school in Wiltshire. Residents said selling the hamlet, between Tintagel and Boscastle, for £16m would be against his dying wishes and left them facing homelessness.
BBC
Amateur footballer jailed for mowing down two men in Clerkenwell
An amateur footballer has been jailed for 12 years for deliberately pursuing and mowing down two men in his car. William Tooey, 28, ran over the men after they fell off a bicycle while trying to get away from him near City, University of London, on 8 April. Tooey, a...
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
BBC
Free bus scheme for under-22s clocks up 21 million journeys
Young Scots have made more than 21 million free bus journeys since the travel scheme began at the start of the year, the Scottish government has said. Since January, everyone aged between five and 22 has been entitled to free bus travel. The government says more than half of the...
Comments / 0