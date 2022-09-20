ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Abbeville Meridional

Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry

ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
MAURICE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Erath has new homecoming rules

ERATH - When it is homecoming in Erath, the town and the schools go all out. Superintendent Tommy Byler. who taught and coached at Erath High for years, is aware of what happens for homecoming in Erath. This year there will be slight changes in school visitations for homecoming this...
ERATH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High, Westgate High, New Iberia High, Delcambre High and Rayne High School.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Joy ride turns scary for three Vermilion Parish teenagers

They get robbed after getting stuck in sugar cane field. What started out as joy ride in a sugar cane field, turned into a scary ordeal for three teenagers in Vermilion Parish. According to Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer, and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False

An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy

Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman accused of threatening young people with bat

A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
FRANKLIN, LA
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA

