Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry
ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
Lopez, Hebert to reign as UL Lafayette’s Homecoming 2022 queen, king
UL Homecoming festivities kick off on Saturday, leading up to the football game on Saturday, October 1
Abbeville Meridional
Erath has new homecoming rules
ERATH - When it is homecoming in Erath, the town and the schools go all out. Superintendent Tommy Byler. who taught and coached at Erath High for years, is aware of what happens for homecoming in Erath. This year there will be slight changes in school visitations for homecoming this...
KPLC TV
Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High, Westgate High, New Iberia High, Delcambre High and Rayne High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermiliontoday.com
Joy ride turns scary for three Vermilion Parish teenagers
They get robbed after getting stuck in sugar cane field. What started out as joy ride in a sugar cane field, turned into a scary ordeal for three teenagers in Vermilion Parish. According to Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer, and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s...
Former Grand Coteau Mayor Mary Murray has died
Services will be held Saturday for Murray, 96, who was the first woman to run and be elected as Grand Coteau's mayor, and the first African American female mayor in St. Landry Parish.
UPDATE: Three indicted in Broussard gas station homicide
Three men were indicted on murder charges in connection with the April shooting death of a New Iberia man.
Joy Ride in Vermilion Parish Cane Field Ends in Robbery at Machete-point
Two suspects from Maurice have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a trio of teenagers who were taking their truck on a joy ride through a sugar cane field on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Active Shooter Scare at Westgate High School Turns Out to be False
An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly. That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in. Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.
New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie
Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney channel movie “Under Wraps 2."
Why Are LPSS Teachers Reporting To A Church For In-Service?
Some teachers are concerned with the district's choice of venue.
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023—Bus Transportation Details Announced
New important information for KTDY Cruisers who want to travel via bus from Lafayette to Galveston and Galveston to Lafayette.
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe.
stmarynow.com
Woman accused of threatening young people with bat
A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
999ktdy.com
Abbeville Mother Begs Fellow Parents to Talk to Their Kids About Bullying Cancer Patient at School
A mother from Abbeville is pleading with fellow parents at her son's school in a Facebook post that has gone viral. Stephiney Granger says her 12-year-old son, Aiden, has been trying to get back into the swing of things after being diagnosed with cancer back in 2019. Granger says that...
theadvocate.com
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Slain LSU student's father to see her 'beautiful face' one last time
The father of a Louisiana State University student fatally shot Friday in Baton Rouge said he plans to see her for the first time since she was murdered at her open-casket funeral on Wednesday. "We feel blessed we were able to have an open casket with all her gun shots...
Comments / 0