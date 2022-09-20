Read full article on original website
Missoula County Health Director Says COVID ‘Can Still Kill People’
Even though President Biden let it slip that COVID is ‘no longer a pandemic’, local health officials are taking the onset of fall to remind Missoula residents that the pandemic is still very much with us. Missoula City-County Health Department Director D’Shane Barnett told us that the COVID...
Health Department Announces COVID and Flu Vaccination Clinics
The Missoula City-County Health Department announced this week that several joint flu and COVID booster clinics have been scheduled in communities outside Missoula. We spoke to the Director of the Health Services Division Sara Heineman about the upcoming vaccination clinics. “So, we are planning for a number of community flu...
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Visiting the National Bison Range in Montana
Looking for something to do in the vicinity of Missoula and Flathead Lake? Get a promising look at wildlife with some breathtaking views by visiting the National Bison Range in Montana. About the National Bison Range in Montana. Located on the Flathead Indian Reservation north of Missoula is the National...
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
Mayor and Commissioner on How Missoula Would Handle Illegals
There have been lots of headlines recently about how governors from southern border states are busing or flying illegal immigrants from the southern border to blue states so that they can experience what local communities in those states have been dealing with for the past year after over 2 million people have illegally crossed into the U.S.
FWP sets traps for grizzly bears seen in Florence, Lolo area
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is attempting to trap a pair of grizzly bears that have been seen between Lolo and Florence.
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
Missoula’s Mellow Marshall Melts Our Take Me Home Tuesday Hearts
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major
A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Lanes reopened on Russell St. in Missoula after pedestrian in wheelchair struck
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police have reopened the area of Russell and Kensington Avenue after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. The male was struck by a car just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Missoula police responded to the scene and diverted traffic from...
It’s All a Dream: Conspiracy Theory Argues Missoula Doesn’t Exist
In a day and age when information is spread so quickly, it is no surprise that conspiracy theories are allowed to run rampant on the internet. Take the QAnon conspiracy for example. These cryptic internet messages have got people all over the country strapping on their tinfoil hats and convinced that a high-ranking person in the government is leaking top secret information via the web.
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
