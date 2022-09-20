Read full article on original website
Related
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day
Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Remarkable MONTANA Showcase
Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the cool & truly unique Montana book, "A History of Montana in 101 Objects; Artifacts & Essays" from the Montana Historical Society. The book's dedicated to all the generous donors who, since 1865, have provided the collections that the Montana Historical Society holds in trust for ALL people of Montana. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. Check out this beautiful presentation at Montana Historical Society Press at mhs.mt.gov with its' selection of historically significant artifacts found in the Montana Historical Society (MHS) Museum & Library collections., & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia!
Governor Seeks Nominations for the 2022 Montana Veterans Commendation
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte's office is accepting for nominations for 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendations. “No state values its veterans and their service to our country more than Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “With the help of folks across the Treasure State, our veteran commendation honors heroes who served our country in uniform and have made Montana a better place through their life of service.”
FWP Schedules Statewide Zoom Meeting on Revisions to Elk Management Plan
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has been hosting a series of public meetings to gather ideas about local elk management issues and population objectives. On Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., staff will host a question-and-answer session via Zoom. To participate in the online session, you must register HERE by noon on Sept. 25.
70 Percent of Montana’s 8th Graders Not Proficient in Math Skills
Like much of the United States, Montana students lost a great deal of proficiency in math and reading skills during the two years that COVID-19 caused disruptions in education with online learning and school closures. We reached out to Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for the scores that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Governor Celebrates Jobs and Record Economic Growth
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the Talk Back program on Friday with good news about the state’s economic growth over the past year. Gianforte began with an update about job growth in the state. “With Labor Day just behind us, I'm pleased to report that Montana last year...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
576
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0