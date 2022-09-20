ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day

Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
A Remarkable MONTANA Showcase

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the cool & truly unique Montana book, "A History of Montana in 101 Objects; Artifacts & Essays" from the Montana Historical Society. The book's dedicated to all the generous donors who, since 1865, have provided the collections that the Montana Historical Society holds in trust for ALL people of Montana. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. Check out this beautiful presentation at Montana Historical Society Press at mhs.mt.gov with its' selection of historically significant artifacts found in the Montana Historical Society (MHS) Museum & Library collections., & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia!
Governor Seeks Nominations for the 2022 Montana Veterans Commendation

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte's office is accepting for nominations for 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendations. “No state values its veterans and their service to our country more than Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “With the help of folks across the Treasure State, our veteran commendation honors heroes who served our country in uniform and have made Montana a better place through their life of service.”
