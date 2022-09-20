Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Man found passed out, arrested for controlled substance
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance after police reportedly found him passed out on a northeast Nebraska sidewalk. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk Police were called to the 200 block of Madison Avenue to check the welfare of a male subject who was lying on the sidewalk passed out. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, there was a credit card on the man's stomach, his driver’s license under his leg, and an open cigarette box. Officers had trouble waking the man, Bauer said.
norfolkneradio.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrest
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk residents arrested after reported drug discovery in apartment
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people were arrested on drug charges after Norfolk Police reportedly found drugs in an apartment Monday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue after receiving a complaint alleging the that there was the smell of marijuana coming from their apartment.
norfolkneradio.com
Driving without headlights leads to multi-charge arrest
Norfolk Police arrested two people early this morning on a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer says a police officer conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. this morning after they spotted a vehicle driving without headlights. During the stop, police service dog Kane was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to a controlled substance order near the driver’s door.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested on trespass charges
Norfolk police arrested a woman Monday morning after she refused to leave a local business. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 1100 block of East Benjamin Avenue around 9:25 a.m. for a disturbance. Employees say 38-year-old Josie M. Auld of Norfolk asked the business if she could use their phone, which they allowed her to do in the lobby.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Meth, guns, knives, brass knuckle handle found during traffic stop
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two people are in custody in northeast Nebraska facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Norfolk early Tuesday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving without their headlights on, according to NPD Capt. Michael Bauer.
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
News Channel Nebraska
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
waynedailynews.com
Saturday Evening Two Vehicle Accident Leads To One Fatality
WAYNE – Over the weekend, Wayne police responded to a report of an injury accident on the east side of Wayne. According to a release from Chief of Police, Marlen Chinn, this occurred near the intersection of 7th Street (HWY 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
albionnewsonline.com
Ag business will move to Highway 39 site
A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
kscj.com
SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS RECEIVE FAULTY TAX INFORMATION
SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ARE BEING ADVISED BY THE CITY THAT TAX RATE INFORMATION THEY RECEIVED RECENTLY ON A PINK POSTCARD FROM THE DAKOTA COUNTY ASSESSOR CONTAINED INCORRECT INFORMATION. CORRECTED POSTCARDS ARE BEING SENT TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY TAXPAYERS. THE ISSUE HAS BEEN DISCUSSED WITH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
norfolkneradio.com
Connection Project supported by United Way Campaign
As the Norfolk United Way campaign continues, one organization that benefits form their support is the Connection Project. Executive Director Tim Young says the Connection Project helps those dealing with mental health and substance use challenges, providing individuals with a safe, clean environments for them to go to. Young says...
norfolkneradio.com
Ochoa wins individual gold, Norfolk girls second at North Star Invite
Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa won the 5,000-meter Lincoln North Star Invitational on Thursday in a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds, 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Max Meyers of Lincoln Southwest. Meanhile, the Norfolk girls lost a close team race for the second straight week. Last week the Panthers settled for...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln East
The Norfolk softball team split with Lincoln East on Tuesday, winning the opener 2-0 and losing the nightcap 9-6. Norfolk- Emerson Waldow 2-4 (HR), Ava Borgman 1-4 (Dbl),. Norfolk- Payton Schnoor 2-3 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 2-4 (Dbl), Kierstyn Linn 1-2, Ava Borgman 1-4, Miley Wichman 2-4,
