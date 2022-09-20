ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Items sought for Sugar River United Methodist Church community closet

Items are being sought for the community closet housed at Sugar River United Methodist Church. The 415 W. Verona Ave. church has a closet that is accessible for Verona Area School District social workers at any time. It was launched in 2017. The closet has items such as warm winter...
Letter: Questions ‘urban renewal’ in city

I was glad to see that the fires on Topp Ave. were part of Fire Department training exercises, and not, as I had speculated, set by disgruntled evictees. I am, however, very curious, and concerned, about those previous tenants, who seem to have been cleared out very quickly and fairly recently.
Girls tennis: Verona picks up dominant sweep over Janesville Parker

The Verona girls tennis team dropped just a total of three games during a dominating 7-0 Big Eight Conference sweep over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Verona High School. Naisha Nagpal (No. 1 singles), Nicole Repka (No. 3 singles) and Anna Daleboux (No. 4 singles) all picked up...
Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona head coach

Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
