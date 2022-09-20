Read full article on original website
Related
veronapress.com
Items sought for Sugar River United Methodist Church community closet
Items are being sought for the community closet housed at Sugar River United Methodist Church. The 415 W. Verona Ave. church has a closet that is accessible for Verona Area School District social workers at any time. It was launched in 2017. The closet has items such as warm winter...
veronapress.com
Letter: Questions ‘urban renewal’ in city
I was glad to see that the fires on Topp Ave. were part of Fire Department training exercises, and not, as I had speculated, set by disgruntled evictees. I am, however, very curious, and concerned, about those previous tenants, who seem to have been cleared out very quickly and fairly recently.
veronapress.com
Cross country: Verona boys get three of the top five freshmen in Big Eight Challenge
The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top five runners in the freshmen race of the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Lake Farm Park in Madison. Verona freshman Micah Kundert won the freshmen race with a time of 18 minutes, 57.2 seconds....
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona picks up dominant sweep over Janesville Parker
The Verona girls tennis team dropped just a total of three games during a dominating 7-0 Big Eight Conference sweep over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Verona High School. Naisha Nagpal (No. 1 singles), Nicole Repka (No. 3 singles) and Anna Daleboux (No. 4 singles) all picked up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona head coach
Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona’s Naisha Nagpal improves No. 1 singles record to 19-1
Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal won three matches at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles in the Regent Invitational to lead the Wildcats to a 2-2 finish on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Verona Area High School. Verona was clipped by Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 and then rolled by...
Comments / 0