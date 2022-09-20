ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

CCPL Closing John L. Dart Library for Renovations

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the John L. Dart Library, located at 1067 King Street downtown, on Saturday, October 15th at 5 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The renovations...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November

a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Park Circle Gallery to Exhibit Works by Gale Ray and Susan Lenz

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of paintings and pottery by Gale Ray (Charleston, SC) and mixed media works by Susan Lenz (Columbia, SC) will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from October 5-29, 2022. Although Ray and Lenz’s exhibits are presented as concurrent solo shows, three pieces created collaboratively will also be featured. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 7th, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The public is invited to attend.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Stems & Skins Appoints New Executive Chef Connor Simonson

On Tuesday announced the appointment of Connor Simonson as executive chef. He has several years of professional cooking experience, including working most recently as sous chef for Asian-fusion concept Bok Choy Boy. . “Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some of the most...
CHARLESTON, SC
Shepard Fairey
Jean Michel Basquiat
Wayne White
Jenny Holzer
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
LADSON, SC
FodorsTravel

30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
cohaitungchi.com

15 things to do in Charleston, SC, for couples

Charleston is all about romance. The entire city creates a vibe that most romantic couples can’t resist falling in love with. You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | 15 things to do in Charleston, SC, for couples. They get lost in the well-laid cobblestone streets and live oak...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Contemporary Art#Art Gallery#Word Painting#Abstract Art#Charleston Magazine#The Jealous Curator#Studio Visit
holycitysinner.com

College of Charleston Alumni Making a Difference with Environmental Organizations

“It takes a village.” That phrase became popular almost three decades ago in regard to raising children. But it applies equally as well to the challenges of addressing climate change and environmental conservation. At least that’s the outlook of two Charleston-based, ocean-focused nonprofits founded by College of Charleston alumni.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks

Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd

Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Social Venture Partners to Host Empower Charleston on October 27th

Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charleston will host Empower Charleston on October 27th to highlight six local nonprofit organizations. Empower Charleston is a celebration of philanthropy and the finale of the 2022 SVP grant investment cycle. Six mission-driven nonprofits will be given the main stage to make their pitch to investors,...
CHARLESTON, SC

