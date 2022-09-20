Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
CCPL Closing John L. Dart Library for Renovations
Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing the John L. Dart Library, located at 1067 King Street downtown, on Saturday, October 15th at 5 pm to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. The library will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The renovations...
“Selling Charleston” to Debut in November
a national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, announced their newest program, Selling Charleston, a 30-minute commercial-free show. The. show will air locally on NBC starting in November of this year. Each episode of The American Dream highlights a cast of elite realtors in a chosen market....
Family Fest Returns To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month And Bring Communities Together
New Digital Press and Everland Inflatables invites the Lowcountry community to their Latinx Heritage Month Family Fest, a celebration of Charleston’s Latinx community. The event will take place on Sunday, September 25th and runs from noon until 6 pm at 3546 Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The Latinx Heritage...
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Park Circle Gallery to Exhibit Works by Gale Ray and Susan Lenz
The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that concurrent solo exhibitions of paintings and pottery by Gale Ray (Charleston, SC) and mixed media works by Susan Lenz (Columbia, SC) will be on display at Park Circle Gallery from October 5-29, 2022. Although Ray and Lenz’s exhibits are presented as concurrent solo shows, three pieces created collaboratively will also be featured. A free reception hosted by the artists will be held at the gallery on Friday, October 7th, from 5 pm – 7 pm. The public is invited to attend.
Concert countdown: Here are 11 October shows not to miss in Charleston
Another month of stellar concerts in the Charleston area is about to begin as October looms on the horizon. Get your tickets now to snag seats at some premier performances from Luke Combs to Stevie Nicks. Here are my October picks, with more Halloween selections coming your way in a...
Stems & Skins Appoints New Executive Chef Connor Simonson
On Tuesday announced the appointment of Connor Simonson as executive chef. He has several years of professional cooking experience, including working most recently as sous chef for Asian-fusion concept Bok Choy Boy. . “Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some of the most...
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They were known as the Funk Brothers, the session or in-house musicians who brought the music to life for Motown’s biggest artists. These jazz musicians provided the soulful sounds for the music of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many others. And one of...
15 things to do in Charleston, SC, for couples
Charleston is all about romance. The entire city creates a vibe that most romantic couples can’t resist falling in love with. You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | 15 things to do in Charleston, SC, for couples. They get lost in the well-laid cobblestone streets and live oak...
College of Charleston Alumni Making a Difference with Environmental Organizations
“It takes a village.” That phrase became popular almost three decades ago in regard to raising children. But it applies equally as well to the challenges of addressing climate change and environmental conservation. At least that’s the outlook of two Charleston-based, ocean-focused nonprofits founded by College of Charleston alumni.
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen Shutters
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen, the West Ashley restaurant that served seafood and Southern fare, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The restaurant first opened in downtown Charleston in September of 2019 before moving to West Ashley in 2020. The Queen Street Hospitality restaurant’s social media posts said:...
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
Social Venture Partners to Host Empower Charleston on October 27th
Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charleston will host Empower Charleston on October 27th to highlight six local nonprofit organizations. Empower Charleston is a celebration of philanthropy and the finale of the 2022 SVP grant investment cycle. Six mission-driven nonprofits will be given the main stage to make their pitch to investors,...
