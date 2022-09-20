Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Access to mental health resources is a concern across our nation and continues to be a challenge here in the Lowcountry. Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health, making this September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month more imperative to highlight.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO