Sobriety is One Step Closer for the Charleston Community Thanks to this Treatment Center
When North Charleston’s Transcendence Treatment Center noticed substance abuse issues in the Lowcountry community, it vowed to help put a stop to this. The rehabilitation center recently got one step closer to this goal as of early September 2022 when the center announced it is now accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.
Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent
Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
Family Fest Returns To Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month And Bring Communities Together
New Digital Press and Everland Inflatables invites the Lowcountry community to their Latinx Heritage Month Family Fest, a celebration of Charleston’s Latinx community. The event will take place on Sunday, September 25th and runs from noon until 6 pm at 3546 Maybank Highway on Johns Island. The Latinx Heritage...
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Provides Tips on Navigating a Suicide Concern
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Access to mental health resources is a concern across our nation and continues to be a challenge here in the Lowcountry. Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health, making this September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month more imperative to highlight.
