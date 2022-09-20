ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. McMaster Says CCSD Should Not Teach Gender Identity Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Following calls and letters from concerned parents in the Charleston County School District, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the district’s board of trustees calling on the district to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Provides Tips on Navigating a Suicide Concern

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Access to mental health resources is a concern across our nation and continues to be a challenge here in the Lowcountry. Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency for child and adolescent mental health, making this September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month more imperative to highlight.
CHARLESTON, SC

