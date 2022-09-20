Read full article on original website
Cora Jackson
1d ago
That child was abused by two people he believed to be his friends, his future and his parents dreams for him cut short by some weird fantasy of knowing how it feels to kill someone. Well, now they know and there's a price for that knowledge... now pay it and shut up!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
Ga. man gets 80 years in prison for kidnapping, stabbing, burying girlfriend in pine straw
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend, stabbing her, burying her, and ultimately trying to burn down a home with her inside. Prosecutors said Lydell Euguene Holmes, 39, pled guilty Tuesday on charges of...
Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
William Marcus “Marc’ Wilson was sentenced after being found guilty of manslaughter in a Georgia Stand Your Ground case centered on race. The post Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Four former Georgia Correctional officers sentenced for assaults on inmate
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Middle District of Georgia Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that four former Georgia Correctional officers were sentenced
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
wgxa.tv
Man enters guilty plea in Wilkinson County murder, obstruction cases
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been sentenced to 40 years in connection to two cases in Wilkinson County. Christopher Tiggs entered guilty pleas in both cases, District Attorney Wright Barksdale told WGXA. In March 2021, Tiggs fatally shot 28-year-old David Wesley Lawson, of Milledgeville. The suspect was...
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
WALB 10
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell a no-show for election probe grand jury
ATLANTA — A key figure in the investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election did not appear as scheduled to testify before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury. Sidney Powell, former attorney of former President Donald Trump, was scheduled to testify Thursday morning, but sources...
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
GBI investigates after chase, crash and gun fire exchanged between driver and Bibb deputies
MACON, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man and deputies exchanged gun fire after a chase and crash in Macon. In their preliminary investigation they say it began as deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver. The driver has now been identified as 31-year-old...
'It's disheartening,': Putnam County Sheriff's Office hurting for officers
EATONTON, Ga. — Police staffing shortages have been affecting larger cities in Central Georgia, like Warner Robins, where more than 40 police jobs are vacant. However, small towns are hurting too. Sheriff Howard Sills saying they have more patrol cars than people to drive them. "We're in a time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
wgxa.tv
Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway
MACON, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Macon turned into a shootout between a deputy and a suspect on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5 p.m., deputies attempted to pull the car over for a traffic stop. After...
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 4