Nevada State

Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home

LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Finding new ways to use waste: Idaho professor converts manure into bioplastic

As an agricultural state, Idaho has a lot of cows and with a lot of cows comes a lot of manure. For many farmers this can quickly turn into a pollution headache, especially when it's time for disposal. However, this waste could soon become an important facet of sustainability. Over the last few years, cow manure has been reused to make, not just fertilizer, but electricity, fuel, packaging and now plastic.
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 21, 2022

On Sunday President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Speaking on CBS's "60 Minutes," Biden raised concern among health officials who are trying to get Americans to take a new booster shot, all while trying to convince congress to come up with $22 billion for testing and more research into the coronavirus.
Idaho college students work towards peace

Each year college students from around the country participate in the Davis Projects for Peace. . The program's goal is to encourage young adults to develop innovative, community centered and scalable responses to our worlds pressing issues. College of Idaho students have been part of this mission since it began...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Idaho State Museum

We're in the middle of Hispanic Heritage month, which runs through October 15, and the Idaho State Museum is hosting an event Saturday that features music, art, food and history. Liz Hobson, the Director of the Idaho State Museum, and Mari Ramos with the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce join...
The impact of book bans on Idaho students

Mark Twain, William Shakespeare, Harriet Beecher Stowe; these authors share more than just a legacy of classic literature and a place in school curriculums. They’re authors whose works have been banned from classrooms over the years for content some deemed controversial or obscene. Across the country, books are once...
