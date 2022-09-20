ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Richest Person In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
700WLW
700WLW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ql4z_0i2sKPxr00
Photo: Getty Images

Forbes recently discovered there are 748 billionaires populating America . Combined, the richest billionaires in each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.

So, who's the richest billionaire in Ohio? Les Wexner , according to Forbes .

Wexner, who lives in New Albany , is worth roughly $5.8 billion. The source of that wealth is retail. Here's what Forbes had to say about him:

"Wexner, the former CEO and founder of L Brands, has severed nearly all ties with the retail empire he built over more than five decades. He dumped some 30 million shares in mid-2021 amid ongoing scrutiny over his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and now owns less than 2% of the Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works parent company."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pvUb_0i2sKPxr00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
New Hampshire, OH
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Delaware, OH
City
California, OH
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
Magic 95.9

WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to […] The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Les Wexner
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Post Office in Every State

Postal service in the United States is older than the country itself. The idea of an organized way to move mail originated in 1774 as a method to get around the nosy colonial inspectors of the British-run postal service during the struggle for American independence. (Today the USPS is one of the big businesses run […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Brands
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
OHIO STATE
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
781
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy