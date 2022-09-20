ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

news9.com

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Seminole, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
DIBBLE, OK
KXII.com

Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
DAVIS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah

Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...

