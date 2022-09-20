Read full article on original website
Related
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKC Metro Mother Arrested After 4-Car DUI Crash
Police say four young children, all under the age of nine, were inside 25-year-old Melissa Boyles' car at the time of the crash. Investigators said she hit another car so hard, it left at least one person trapped inside their vehicle. Afterwards, Oklahoma City Police said Boyles was unable to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identify Purcell barricade suspect
A skipped jury trial led to an hours-long barricade situation in Purcell Wednesday.
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
Police investigating road rage assault of teen
Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public's help in an assault case.
Update: Tow truck driver may be victim in towing incident in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle. However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities. Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident. Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue. OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car. OCPD...
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah
Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
Police investigate after man’s body found in Oklahoma City
Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.
Comments / 0