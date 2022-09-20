Read full article on original website
Related
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
Ken Burns on His New Documentary 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'
The celebrated filmmaker talks with TIME about Holocaust history, American inaction, and the process of making a poignant documentary
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
RELATED PEOPLE
Researchers Discover Skeleton At Polish Cemetery That's Straight Out Of A Horror Film
“Such a discovery, especially here in Poland, is astonishing, especially now — centuries later. Pure astonishment,” said the research team's leader.
Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there’s not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany’s largest Jewish community. The lack of known images is important. Unlike in the past, historians now agree that photographs and film must be taken seriously as primary sources for their research. These sources can complement the analysis...
The biblical scrolls left behind by Jewish rebels in Israel's "Cave of Horror"
Nahal Hever (Israel)Benno Rothenberg/Meitar Collection/National Library of Israel/Pritzker Photo Collection; CC-BY-4.0 In 2021, archaeologists reported that they found fragments of a biblical scroll in Israel's "Cave of Horror."
Phys.org
First known depictions of two biblical heroines uncovered in ancient Jewish synagogue
As they brushed the last layer of dirt from a small section of mosaic on the synagogue floor, the archaeologists were momentarily baffled by the odd image beginning to emerge. "Then we realized we were looking at the story of Jael pounding the stake through the head of Sisera the Canaanite," said BYU ancient scripture professor Matthew Grey. "We brought out a phone and pulled up Judges 4 to read the story while we uncovered the scene."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should the U.S. Have Bombed Auschwitz? And Other Thorny Questions From Ken Burns' New Series on the Holocaust
What could have America done differently in World War II? It's a question at the center of Ken Burns' 'The U.S. and the Holocaust,' which airs on PBS.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
MedicalXpress
New research provides theory on why women stopped menstruating upon arrival at Nazi death camps
The horrific toll of the Holocaust, with its crimes against humanity amid the state-sponsored mass murder campaign that killed six million Jews and millions of others during World War II, has been scrutinized in numerous academic studies, books, films, and other works over decades. But one aspect of the extreme...
New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis
Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required by law to let the public know about those dark chapters in their provenance through placards displayed with the stolen objects.At least 600,000 pieces of art were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II, according to experts. Some of that plunder wound up in the world’s great museums.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law in August requiring museums to put up signs identifying pieces looted by the Nazis from 1933 through 1945.The new rule comes as many museums in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?
The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
'The U.S. and the Holocaust' connects a complex history to the present
"The US and the Holocaust" is documentary filmmaking with a purpose, a three-night production that directly links undercurrents of American society that influenced the decades featured to lingering strains of White supremacy and anti-Semitism. It's fascinating as history, but sobering as current events.
'Something out of an Indiana Jones movie': Ancient burial cave found in Israel
An ancient burial cave from the 13th century B.C. was discovered on a beach in Israel last week, Israeli officials said Sunday.
Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Reign Of Ante Pavelić, The Croatian Dictator Who Was Too ‘Bestial’ Even For The Nazis
Using his ultranationalist terrorist group known as the Ustaše, Ante Pavelić orchestrated a horrific genocide of nearly one million ethnic Serbs, Jews, and Romani people. On October 9, 1934, King Alexander of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille, France. The assassin was an agent of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) — but another group had been working behind the scenes to orchestrate his death: the Ustaše, a Croatian ultranationalist regime led by an unhinged fascist named Ante Pavelić.
Britain's bravest WW2 spy who led daring sabotage missions in heart of Nazi-occupied Europe before being executed by Hitler's goons is remembered as his never-before-seen archive goes up for auction
The secret archive of 'Britain's bravest spy' in World War Two has been unveiled for auction - 77 years after his execution by the Nazis. Major Francis Suttill, a criminal barrister before the war, built an underground resistance army in Nazi-occupied Europe after being parachuted behind enemy lines. The Special...
U.K.・
'U.S. and the Holocaust' co-director talks documentary, WWII misconceptions
Co-director Lynn Novick joined KMOX’s “The Show” to talk about the new documentary series, “U.S. and the Holocaust,” that she produced alongside Ken Burns.
Comments / 0