ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
CARS
Motorious

1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970

Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
CARS
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPARTA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Skid Plate#Isle Of Man Tt Motorcycle
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight

At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8

The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy