The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970
Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine?
The Ford Mustang Boss 429 packs one of the biggest engines in Mustang history. Its fast, rare, and highly sought after among muscle car fans. The post Mustang Boss 429: The Biggest Ford Mustang Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
NASCAR team faces big closure ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has seen many teams face the unfortunate situation of being close to shutting down their operations. Which team is facing the same fate ahead of 2023?
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan
Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight
At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
2023 Chrysler 300C Bows Out with a Brawny 6.4-Liter V-8
The 2023 Chrysler 300C is a limited-production send-off for the 300, with 2000 examples set to be sold in the United States. The 300C is powered by the familiar 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The 300C starts at $56,595. After nearly two decades, the...
