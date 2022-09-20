Read full article on original website
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Elvis Presley: The Real Reason He Never Performed for Queen Elizabeth
Elvis Presley was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth in 1962. However, the invite was turned down and the two never had the chance to meet.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Buckingham Palace Releases New Queen Elizabeth Portrait Ahead Of Funeral
Buckingham Palace on Sunday released a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral. In the picture, taken by Ranald Mackechnie in May 2022 in Windsor Castle ahead of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations — marking 70 years on the throne — the late monarch is shown smiling, wearing a blue outfit, pearl earrings and a triple-strand pearl necklace.
Rare, Previously Unseen Photos of Queen Elizabeth Were Just Released by Buckingham Palace
On Monday, September 19, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, and received with a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the royal family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles III and Camilla sit on their thrones after Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat on their thrones at Westminster Hall in London for the first time on Monday. The new monarch, 73, addressed the 900 members of Parliament and the House of the Lords after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral
After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Prince Harry Explained Why He Won't Be in Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that an official announcement was made stating that Prince Harry would not be attending the upcoming funeral and the proceeding events in full military uniform like his father, King Charles III, even though the Duke of Sussex is a military veteran. According to an official statement from the Sussexes, Harry isn't bothered by not being permitted to wear his military regalia and hopes that the attention at the funeral will be on the queen, not him and what he is or isn't allowed to wear.
Prince Harry Accused Of Not Singing Along To U.K. National Anthem At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
God save the drama! It seems Prince Harry’s headline-making month has only grown more intense. Earlier this week, the red-headed royal sparked controversy after he was accused of staying tight-lipped during a rendition of Britain’s national anthem, “God Save The King,” while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Westminster Abbey funeral on Monday, September 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Await Coffin's Arrival at Windsor Castle
Get your tissues ready ... because 2 of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were patiently waiting for their owner to arrive at her final resting place in Windsor Castle. The royal pups, Muick and Sandy, were being walked Monday at the castle ... ahead of QE2's Committal Service, where she's being laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
Hugh Grant 'sobs' over poignant images of the late Queen's pony Emma watching Her Majesty's funeral procession heading to Windsor Castle
Hugh Grant has revealed he 'sobbed' when he saw the poignant images of the late Queen's pony Emma watching Her Majesty's funeral procession on Monday. In touching scenes beamed around the world, 24-year-old Emma stepped out to greet the Monarch for the last time, as the royal hearse arrived in Windsor.
The Queen’s funeral through the eyes of a mega fan
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has seen thousands line the streets to pay their condolences to the Royal Family, and to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. On The Mall, as the Queen's coffin made its final procession through London, John Loughrey and Becky McArthur - two fans who...
Britain raises a funeral toast to the Queen: Nation says its final farewells to Her Majesty as people pack out pubs and bars at the end of the bank holiday
Britons across the country raised a toast to the Queen on Monday night following her sombre state funeral in central London. Her Majesty, who died two weeks ago aged 96, was buried alongside Prince Philip at St George's Chapel following a poignant service at Westminster Abbey. The historic day of...
