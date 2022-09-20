Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers With Whom CM Punk Has Major Heat
Fans and pundits have long debated what the CM in CM Punk stands for. Some have said it means "Chick Magnet" or "Chicago Made." Well, here's another consideration to add to the list: Controversy Magnet. The self-proclaimed Best in the World set the pro wrestling world on fire, but also applies a scorched-earth policy to those he doesn't see eye-to-eye with. Whether it be in ROH, WWE, or AEW, Punk has feuded with numerous wrestling personalities about a variety of issues. Some of these conflicts have been well publicized in the press, while others have come to light much later on during interviews or discussions about Punk.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle: "He Did a Solid"
WWE made its premium live event return to the United Kingdom for the first time in decades earlier this month. Hosting over 60,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, WWE Clash at the Castle was headlined by UK native Drew McIntyre challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold. While McIntyre ultimately came up short, large in part thanks to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa, things almost turned dire for the one-on-one bout when Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory hit ringside in an attempt to cash in his guaranteed title shot mid-match. Theory's efforts were to no avail, as ringside spectator and world champion boxer Tyson Fury clocked him in the jaw before he could officially enter the match.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, WWE Extreme Rules Early Betting Lines Released
– BetOnline has the opening betting odds for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in November, along with the currently announced matchups for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite to beat Logan Paul at -5000. Paul is the betting underdog at +1000.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
Yardbarker
Watch: Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker — WWE Championship Match: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2003
The Olympic Hero and The Deadman have an exciting title match on SmackDown before Brock Lesnar attacks both Superstars. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kurt Angle Names His 3 Ideal Opponents For Final Match
At 53 years of age, former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE champion Kurt Angle knows he doesn't have many matches left. But if the chance at a retirement match comes, he has an idea of who he'd prefer to fight. In an interview with Wrasslinews, Angle said that there...
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle teases having a role at WWE WrestleMania 39
Kurt Angle dropped an interesting teaser regarding WWE WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall Of Famer most recently appeared on WWE television last month during an episode of Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35. While speaking on the Wrassingh Show, Angle was asked if taking...
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Names Dream Match He Wants With WWE Main Roster Star
Johnny Gargano competed in his first match since returning to WWE this week on "WWE Raw," securing a victory against Chad Gable. However, since he has returned and joined the main roster fans have been buzzing about other encounters that he could potentially be having, with different dream scenarios being created by the WWE Universe. While fans all have their own opinions, Gargano himself told "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," that a match against "Rey [Mysterio] would literally be a dream come true."
The Ringer
Bryan Danielson Is Close to Cementing His AEW Legacy
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Matt Riddle Challenges Seth Rollins To A Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins are stepping into the fight pit at WWE Extreme Rules. During tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, after the pair had interfered in each other’s matches for the night, and following months of feuding, Riddle seemed to have enough. In a backstage segment, WWE cameras caught Riddle and Rollins brawling with one another as WWE officials came rushing in to try and break up the pair.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Extreme Rules build picks up
The build to Extreme Rules picked up on last night's episode of Raw. One new match was confirmed for the October 8 pay-per-view while another was all but made official. Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will face off in a Fight Pit match at the PPV, and Bayley has challenged Bianca Belair to a Raw Women's Championship match.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Describes His Vision For WWE NXT
For most of "NXT's" existence, Triple H remained the Head of Creative for the brand, with many wrestlers crediting the 14-time World Champion for helping them succeed. After he suffered a major health issue last September, Triple H stepped down from his role running "NXT," with Shawn Michaels stepping up during the rebranding of "NXT" to "NXT 2.0." However, "NXT 2.0," which has been a more colorful, character-oriented, and home-grown talent based show than the previous version, is coming to an end, as a new version of the old Black and Gold brand has been teased on "NXT." While on "SPORTbible Stories," WWE Head of Talent Relations and Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed his vision of the "NXT" brand moving forward.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Praises WWE Raw Match From This Past Monday Night
Former WWE star Diamond Dallas Page has many positive things to say about the recent backstage changes in the company, especially when it comes to the in-ring work of its wrestlers. Speaking on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast he co-hosts with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Page sang the praises of this week's "WWE Raw" opening match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Makes Return On WWE NXT, Damon Kemp Details His Plot Against Diamond Mine
– Ilja Dragunov is back on WWE TV, making his return after the main event of tonight’s NXT. Tuesday night’s show was headlined by JD McDonagh vs. Tyler Bate with the NXT Championship #1 contendership on the line. After McDonagh picked up the win, Bron Breakker came into the ring to stare off with McDonagh before Ilja’s music played and he came down to the ring. You can see a clip below.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Goes Into Detail Regarding Possible Last Match
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle has spoken about the potential of getting back into the ring for one last match. In a conversation with Wrasslinews, kept the door open for a future return, while also saying that he has no current plans for a match.
PWMania
Matches Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW, Alpha Academy’s Plans, Johnny Gargano
WWE RAW matches for next week were announced on Monday night’s post-show edition of RAW Talk. Chad Gable and Otis will face Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano on RAW next week. After the show, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Alpha Academy, and Gable stated that Owens and Gargano didn’t have the courage to accept the match in Minnesota, but no matter where the match takes place, the outcome will be the same – The Academy will defeat them, 1-2-3.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Believes Former WWE NXT Match Could Headline WrestleMania
The Four Horsewomen of the WWE broke boundaries for women's wrestling, creating a new dynamic in the way fans and the company viewed the division, garnering tons of interest and breathing life into a division that had been pushed to the side for decades. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch,...
Comments / 0