San Antonio, TX

LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h8S1_0i2sJ21q00

In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like Washington D.C., Chicago, New York and flying some migrants to Martha's Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organized a busing of their own on Sunday.

Domingo Garcia, national president for LULAC called it a "Freedom Bus," transporting 32 migrants from Eagle Pass, Texas to San Antonio and Dallas.

LULAC had originally planned to try to stop any migrant buses from leaving Eagle Pass on Sunday. But with no buses scheduled to depart they instead offered rides to other Texas cities.

According to reports, 26 of the migrants ended up in San Antonio, another half dozen in were transported to Dallas.

Comments / 121

Jackie Brown
2d ago

send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙 send them back 🔙

Centexan
2d ago

Well, there's nothing new in what they did. But, that's LULAC for you. Raise a stink over nothing and then slink away into the night.

Puppyluv
2d ago

If they are so concerned why haven't they helped the 2 million illegals over the last 11 months. Now they can get some publicity.

Comments / 0

