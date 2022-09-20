LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing

In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like Washington D.C., Chicago, New York and flying some migrants to Martha's Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organized a busing of their own on Sunday.

Domingo Garcia, national president for LULAC called it a "Freedom Bus," transporting 32 migrants from Eagle Pass, Texas to San Antonio and Dallas.

LULAC had originally planned to try to stop any migrant buses from leaving Eagle Pass on Sunday. But with no buses scheduled to depart they instead offered rides to other Texas cities.

According to reports, 26 of the migrants ended up in San Antonio, another half dozen in were transported to Dallas.

