ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Baja artist using her work to save the Pacific Ocean

By Salvador Rivera
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvTg5_0i2sIVBn00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Visitors and passersby are doing double takes and giving long stares at an art sculpture on the beach just south of the border barrier in Tijuana.

The artwork depicts a man defecating into the Pacific Ocean, and it sits at the base of Tijuana’s iconic lighthouse on a bluff just above the beach.

The artist behind the sculpture is Rocío Hoffmann , of Baja California.

‘Key milestone’: Mexico, U.S. finally agree to clean up Tijuana River Valley

She is collaborating with Wildcoast, an environmental group based in Imperial Beach, Calif., to raise awareness about pollution in the ocean.

“They are indifferent, much of the people are indifferent they really don’t care,” said Hoffmann. “I try to paint what they are doing to the ocean.”

Her studio and art gallery are in Rosarito, about a 30-minute drive south of the border.

In a rare move, Tijuana beaches are off-limits due to dangerous pollution levels

Hoffmann’s work conveys a warning about residents and governments that pollute the ocean on both sides of the border, and that little is being done to stop all the trash, debris and raw sewage that ultimately flows out to the ocean after making its way from Mexico into the Tijuana River Valley and into California almost daily.

“They are doing nothing to protect the ocean, it doesn’t matter if you’re American or Mexican it’s the ocean, the animals in there, we are killing them,” she said.

Hoffmann also hopes her work helps raise awareness and promotes the need for more recycling programs in Mexico, especially when it comes to plastic bottles.

“If we don’t deal with plastics, it’s going to become a white elephant gift we leave to future generations,” she said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Hoffmann stated she is also pushing for new water treatment plants every time a housing development is built on both sides of the border.

Her work will be on exhibit for 30 days at various points around the city of Tijuana and its coastline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Art Gallery#Tijuana#Mexico#San Diego Lrb Border#Wildcoast#American#Mexican
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mexico earthquake sparks ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley cave 1,500 miles away in Nevada

An earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this week prompted four-foot waves to crash around a cave system in Nevada’s Death Valley. The 7.6 magnitube quake shook the states of Colima and Michoacán in western Mexico on Monday (19 September). The Devil’s Hole cave system in Death Valley National Park, which is located in eastern California and stretches into parts of Nevada, is around 1,500 miles to the north. The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was registered in Death Valley on 10 July 1913, when a temperature of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134 Fahrenheit) was reached, according to Guinness World...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
WTWO/WAWV

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents

Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
ARIZONA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises Mattoon mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but Tuesday night they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up […]
MATTOON, IL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy