Syracuse Common Council Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Read full article on original website
Related
urbancny.com
Mural Dedication at Schiller Park: More than 2,000 National Grid Employees Volunteer Across New York to Celebrate Company’s Day of Service
Activities are part of Project C, company’s continuing commitment to customers and communities. On September 16th, National Grid marked the first anniversary of its Project C initiative with a Day of Service as more than 2,000 employees make positive impacts by donating their time at more than 200 volunteer events in communities across the company’s 26,000-square-mile New York service area. With a focus on strengthening communities and making a difference today and every day, volunteer efforts are taking place at food banks, senior centers and veterans’ service facilities. In addition, National Grid employees are building homes through Habitat for Humanity and beds for children in underserved areas, cleaning up and landscaping neighborhoods and parks, providing various levels of assistance at nonprofits, and more.
urbancny.com
Syracuse City School District to Host Charter School Public Hearing
The Syracuse City School District will hold a Public Hearing on September 28th regarding the Southside Academy Charter School. The school is seeking a “Renewal” to continue its existing service. The Academy welcomes any comments Syracuse City School District residents wish to provide. The public hearing will be...
urbancny.com
Onondaga County Department of Transportation to Begin North Kirkville Road Culvert Project
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will conduct a rehabilitation of the culvert on North Kirkville Road over the Chittenango Creek overflow in the Town of Manlius. The culvert is located on North Kirkville Road between Kirkville Road and Fyler Road. County forces will be setting up a work zone...
urbancny.com
TMR: Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, “New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs”
Thursday Morning Roundtable: Join the Conversation!. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Repair More of Grant Boulevard as Part of Butternut Street Dig Once Project
Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse will close Grant Boulevard from Cleveland Avenue to Craig Street beginning Wednesday, September 21 to make necessary repairs for the Butternut Street Dig Once project. Crews will close and reconstruct this additional portion of Grant Boulevard to replace sewer and water mains.
urbancny.com
SU Student Athletes Support Blessings in a Backpack “44 Hours of Change”
Student Athletes at Syracuse University are supporting children who face food insecurity in the community. The university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board teamed up for the “44 Hours of Change” fundraiser to benefit the Syracuse City School District chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. The program provides food for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry on weekends. Students took donations of non-perishable food items at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex.
urbancny.com
CENTRO Employment Opportunity: Internal Control Analyst
SALARY RANGE: Grade 5 – $50,904 to $56,897. Note: Starting salary is determined by evaluation of experience and qualifications for the position. JOB SUMMARY: This position is responsible for supporting the CNYRTA Internal Control Program through performance of ongoing analysis, risk assessment and control testing across all business functions. This will include, analyzing and testing department procedures, risks, and controls, and identifying recommendations for risk mitigation and corrective action. This position will also assist departments in documenting procedures. The ideal candidate will have a background in internal audit/internal control, or business analysis.
urbancny.com
Beastwood II: Skate Exhibition
The Second Annual Beastwood Contest will be held at this Saturday, September 24, at NOON, at the East Woods Skate Park, located behind Huntington Elementary School in the City of Syracuse. Beastwood is an inclusive jam, open to anyone who uses the park (Skate, BMX, Quads, etc.). Contestants will each get a one-minute run through the park and prizes will be determined by applause-o-meter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbancny.com
Apartment Fire at Brighton Towers
Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 20, 2022 at 5:32 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to an automatic fire alarm from a monitoring company at 833 E. Brighton Avenue, Brighton Towers, Tower II. While on the way, the alarm was upgraded from a fire alarm to a possible structure fire due to 911 calls reporting a 5th floor apartment on fire. A possible structure fire response adds significantly more companies to the response. Crews from Station 8 (S. Salina St.) arrived to the 18-story apartment building in just over 4 minutes. As firefighters made their way to the indicated 5th floor apartment, they were met with heavy smoke in the hallway. Firefighters stretched hose from the stairwell connections to the apartment. They entered the fire apartment to search for victims and to extinguish the fire.
urbancny.com
Annual Sportsmen’s Days – This Weekend
Presented by the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen. The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will be holding the 2022 Sportsmen’s Days at Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, this weekend, Saturday & Sunday, September 24 & 25 from 11am-5pm. The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annually holds...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Man Charged with Assaulting Off Duty Deputy
City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Syracuse man has been charged in connection with an assault on a deputy that occurred last night in the parking lot of the Oncenter in the City of Syracuse. On September 20, 2022, approximately...
Comments / 0