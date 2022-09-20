Syracuse Common Council Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 20, 2022 at 5:32 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to an automatic fire alarm from a monitoring company at 833 E. Brighton Avenue, Brighton Towers, Tower II. While on the way, the alarm was upgraded from a fire alarm to a possible structure fire due to 911 calls reporting a 5th floor apartment on fire. A possible structure fire response adds significantly more companies to the response. Crews from Station 8 (S. Salina St.) arrived to the 18-story apartment building in just over 4 minutes. As firefighters made their way to the indicated 5th floor apartment, they were met with heavy smoke in the hallway. Firefighters stretched hose from the stairwell connections to the apartment. They entered the fire apartment to search for victims and to extinguish the fire.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO