Interior Design

Family Handyman

How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board

Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
homedit.com

How to Soundproof Walls: 8 Methods for New and Existing Walls

It is helpful to understand how to soundproof walls for both yourself and your neighbors’ peace. This isn’t a difficult process, but there are different methods for applying elements at the stud level or over the existing sheetrock. All the suggested methods require some DIY skills, but some are less invasive than others.
homedit.com

Creating a Soundproof Door: Tips for New and Existing Doors

A soundproof door is the finishing touch of a soundproof room. A good quality soundproof door depends on the construction and quality of the material. It is important to know what to consider when buying soundproof doors. There are also ways to improve the soundproof quality of regular doors. What...
The Independent

9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
homedit.com

How to Get Crayon Off the Wall: 5 Best Methods (Tested)

Wondering how to get crayon off the wall? Walking into a room to find artwork on your painted walls is never a fun experience. But, with a little effort, you can get your walls back to new. If your walls have a semi-gloss or satin sheen, you can remove crayon...
domino

The Best Bathroom Sinks Go Beyond Porcelain to Concrete and Even Quartz

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
The Independent

9 best pressure washers to clean cars, bikes and garden furniture

We’ve all experienced it, often during a barbecue or during a back-breaking gardening session: that moment when we glimpse the build-up of mildew and mould, which has transformed our once beloved patio or fence from a pristine expanse into something much bleaker. The solution? It’s time to call in the pressure washer.When it comes to deep cleaning, nothing beats a pressure washer. A powerful cleaning tool, they’re designed to blast away grime with jets of water. And they’re not just designed for patios and fences, either – today’s pressure washers can be used on everything from cars and garden furniture...
Family Handyman

What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
homedit.com

Stucco Repair: Instructions, Tips and Tricks For a Professional Finish

Stucco repair is a task all homeowners with a stucco house will face at one point or another. The good news is, it’s a manageable task for even a novice to the DIY world. From simple hairline cracks to repairing full sections, you can get the job done with tools you may already have in your toolkit. If you’ve got a stucco repair to make, don’t delay.
HOME & GARDEN

