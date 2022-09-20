CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- To support the growing need for an inhibitor resistant, high-performance master mix that allows for direct amplification of crude samples, Integrated DNA Technologies has launched the PrimeTime™ 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR Master Mix. The unique, proprietary blend in this master mix is ideal for viral research and other gene expression applications and features a 4X concentrated formulation that eliminates the need for an extraction step. With its high endpoint florescence, IDT’s new one-step Master Mix provides researchers with a premium option that can save time and costs associated with doing extractions from viral transport media...

