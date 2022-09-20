Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19. Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen...
wach.com
'Step up on protocol': Friends of woman found dead in mall bathroom demand accountability
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – WACH FOX News has learned a woman found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk store in Columbiana Centre, died of natural causes. Just a short time ago, the coroner said there is no foul play involved in Bessie Durham’s death. However, some people who knew 63-year-old Bessie Durham are asking for someone to be held accountable.
Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
wach.com
RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
wpde.com
Major drug bust in the Johnsonville community of Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s made several arrests just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning during a drug bust in the Johnsonville community of the county, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. He said they intend to put a dent in drug activities in...
One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
wach.com
"If you see something, say something", says Sumter County about recent drive by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH)— A Sumter drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of three people, including a man suspected to be involved in recent drive-by shootings. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Antoine Price is charged with possession of a stolen...
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
wach.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
Horry County Police Department seizes 10.5 kilos of drugs from Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway. Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD. Three guns and an […]
Missing persons case in South Carolina leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
wach.com
Richland County deputies, students team to clean four-acre homeless camp
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a story WACH FOX News has been tracking for weeks: homeless camps throughout the Midlands leading to mountains of trash, and in some cases, a spike in crime. Now, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and some local students are helping put a...
Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
WIS-TV
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
Low Country traffic stop results in major drug bust
A Mexican national and a man from the West Coast are facing charges after a major drug bust in the Low Country. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says, a traffic stop late last week resulted in the seizure of half a million dollars worth of drugs.
wach.com
Missing SC couple search leads to body found, boyfriend arrested in Colorado: Report
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, deputies confirmed. Deputies went to the home just after 9 a.m....
wach.com
Rabid raccoons confirmed in York and Lexington Counties; one pet exposed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two rapid raccoon found in York and Lexington Counties. According to DHEC, a raccoon was found in York County near Love Street and McConnells Highway E in McConnells, S.C., and has tested positive for rabies.
wach.com
'Keep his name alive:' Billboards to be placed in honor of SC six-year-old shot & killed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.
wach.com
Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
