Turbeville, SC

WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19. Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD corporal of 23 years suspended after alleged altercation

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A RCSD corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an alleged altercation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Robert C. Oates has been suspended without pay, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Lott was made...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
City
Turbeville, SC
WBTW News13

One seriously injured in Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was seriously injured Thursday in a shooting in the Socastee area, according to officials. The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A “significant” law enforcement presence will […]
SOCASTEE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WBTW News13

Police: 500+ grams of heroin seized in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search on Tuesday at a Florence County home resulted in the seizure of approximately 534 grams of heroin, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Malissa Chandler Hamilton, 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday. Hamilton was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'Keep his name alive:' Billboards to be placed in honor of SC six-year-old shot & killed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

