PAULDING – Charles J. Potter, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Vancrest of Payne. Charles was born on September 16, 1933 in Texico, IL to the late William and Mary (Falley) Potter. Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 5, 1958, he married the love of his life, Alma Lowry, who preceded him in death on April 23, 2021. Charles worked as a mechanic and truck driver for Hornish Brothers in Defiance before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Paulding.

PAULDING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO