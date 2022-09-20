Hispanic Day celebration Saturday

MANCHESTER — The town will hold a Hispanic Heritage Day celebration on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leisure Labs, Mahoney Recreation Center, 110 Cedar St.

The free event, sponsored by the Manchester Latino Affairs Council, will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The theme of the event is “esperanza,” meaning hope, and attractions at the event will include live music, dancing, food trucks, and a cultural market.