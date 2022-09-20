ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heflin, AL

wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden

According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
SILVER CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

