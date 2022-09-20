Read full article on original website
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
East Alabama stabbing leaves 54-year-old man dead; suspect jailed
A stabbing in east Alabama left one man dead and another behind bars. Anniston police responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road after they were alerted to a disturbance and an assault. Lt. Tim Suits said once on the scene, they learned a man...
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
6 injured after driver fleeing trooper causes multivehicle crash on I-20, GSP says
A driver fleeing from law enforcement on I-20 in Atlanta caused major backups during Wednesday’s evening commute after c...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
fox5atlanta.com
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
Driver trying to escape goes wrong way on I-20, smashing into cars, troopers say
ATLANTA — A wreck blocked several lanes of Interstate 20 at the downtown connector. The wreck happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed three cars are involved. A driver trying to get away from a state...
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
Final crash report released in LaGrange fatal crash; reverses initial findings of at-fault driver
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A final incident report from Georgia State Patrol investigators has reversed the findings of which driver was at-fault in a May triple fatality that happened in LaGrange. GSP names Rico Dunn, 24, as the at-fault driver -- not Jacob Brown, 19 -- in the head-on collision...
Road rage shooting on I-75 sends driver, passenger to hospital, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to I-75 near 10th Street just before 10 p.m....
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
A truck fire on I-285 West near Riverside Drive resulted in the driver’s death and shut down the northside of the Perimeter on Monday for hours, police confirmed.
wrganews.com
Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase
A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
