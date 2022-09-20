Helena Yoo Roth; We learned of the queen’s death instantly; that certainly wasn’t the case in 1760

Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service
Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen
When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
Professor Who Wished Queen 'Excruciating' Death Is Rebuked By University
Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who said Elizabeth was the head of a "genocidal empire," also drew condemnation from Jeff Bezos.
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Trump Takes Swipe At Biden: Wouldn't Have Sat 'Back There' At Queen's Funeral 'If I Were President'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump took a swipe at his successor Joe Biden on Monday for sitting ‘back there’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. What Happened: Trump, on his Truth Social platform, also claimed he would not have been seated so far from the casket if he were still the president.
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald...
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
Mexico's foreign minister slammed back home for sharing selfie of him and his wife at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
Mexico's foreign minister is facing a wave of backlash after he shared a selfie of himself and his wife prior to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Marcelo Ebrard posed alongside his wife, Rosalinda Bueso, as the couple smiled before he uploaded the picture to his Twitter account Monday. 'At the State...
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
A small note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin caught viewers’ eyes. Here’s what it said
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was a spectacle that seemed made for high-definition television, but even owners of the highest-quality TV sets were unable to make out the note on top of the casket of the world’s longest-reigning monarch. The note, it turns out, was a handwritten message...
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
