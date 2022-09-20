We welcome Goo’s Dojo this morning, as they tell us about their achievements from a past event at Buffalo Run Casino. Plus information about their involvement in the Neosho Fall Festival, 5k/Walk-Off. And we’re honored to have the Might Moose with us! Proof that Goo’s Dojo offers more than punches and kicks, but also support, strength, and encouragement for the Kiddos!

NEOSHO, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO