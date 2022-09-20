Read full article on original website
GMFS Goo’s Dojo!
We welcome Goo’s Dojo this morning, as they tell us about their achievements from a past event at Buffalo Run Casino. Plus information about their involvement in the Neosho Fall Festival, 5k/Walk-Off. And we’re honored to have the Might Moose with us! Proof that Goo’s Dojo offers more than punches and kicks, but also support, strength, and encouragement for the Kiddos!
Zumba Dancin’
What time is it? ZUMBA TIME! Nikki Phillips, the Joplin Family Y’s Zumba Instructor had Gary & Shelby get their special Zumba shoes on to DANCE! Check it out here!
GMFS Weekend Warm-Up!
You can’t say there’s nothing to do when we’ve got a list like this for your Weekend Warm-up! From Carl Junction’s Bluegrass Festival, to the Joplin Truckers Jamboree, tons of fun for you and me!
GMFS Carthage Maple Leaf Festival!
Its that time of year again! The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage is happening October 8th through the 15th! The Carthage Chamber of Commerce and Mercy come together to tell us what to look forward to for this wonderful Autumn Festival!
Good Morning 4-States JPD Interview
We’re back with Sergeant Andy Blair from the Joplin Police Department. In situations where the Officers themselves need assistance in handling more personal matters, organizations like Children’s Haven, Division of Family Services, and other groups are called in to help.
GMFS Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce
We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!
Exeter Corn Maze
Exeter Corn Maze has a new fun thing that kiddos and adults will love, the “Pumpkin Plummit”! Shelby chats with the owner to talk about all the fun things they have to offer this Fall season!
Very Hot Wednesday, Much Cooler Thursday (Fall is close)
We are in for another warm day tomorrow but some relief is on the horizon. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. It’s a little better chance that we could see some showers by Saturday night into Sunday. The...
Cooler Weather Arrives Thursday, Showers Possible
Some relief from this heat is finally starting to move into the Four States. We will see this happening tomorrow with highs only near 70. This will bring a few isolated showers too. Mainly north of Joplin. It will be warmer on Saturday but that will be short-lived. We are...
