U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
eenews.net
Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price
Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Discusses Gas to Oil Switching
Fitch Solutions expects to see an increase in gas-to-oil switching for use in heating during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, the company’s associate director, Emma Richards, told Rigzone. “We’ve already seen a switch towards oil, with the increase in gas prices having far outstripped the increase in...
Gasoline Prices Are Still Falling (But That May Change Soon)
Gasoline prices are on the longest downward streak since 2015, but the reprieve could soon be over. Gasoline prices have fallen for 14 consecutive weeks with the national average price of gasoline surpassing 2018’s record decline, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Inflation Continues To Rise — But For Some, It Isn't All Bad News
The August Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released yesterday, and although there was some good news, overall the economic picture remains cloudy for Americans just trying to make ends meet. The CPI is an index that tracks the prices of a number of goods and services — from, say, the...
freightwaves.com
After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon
The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
