KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 PM in the Northern Hemisphere.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Fair and Demolition Derby a smashing success; winners announced in fair sweepstakes
For the first time since 2019, Arkansas County residents were able to return to the fairgrounds in DeWitt to enjoy the carnival rides, food, and festivities of the Arkansas County Fair. The fair ran from Tuesday, Sept. 13., to Saturday, Sept. 17. The Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby capped off...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extremely hot again today
Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.
Historic Central High School street to be renamed to honor Little Rock 9
The Little Rock City Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the street in front of Central High School.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Arkansas gas prices increase, ending 13-week streak of lower pump prices
The 13-week streak of lower gas prices in Arkansas has ended as prices at the pumps increased this week.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor
Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
North Little Rock officials break ground on Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
City officials in North Little Rock broke ground on the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The official nomination form is available here. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
5 ways to introduce new hunters and anglers to the fold on National Hunting and Fishing Day
LITTLE ROCK – Join the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 24, and help spread the joy of the outdoors to a new group of enthusiasts. National Hunting and Fishing Day is a special day to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership...
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas
Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
