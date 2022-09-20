ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
STUTTGART, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Extremely hot again today

Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor

Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
CONWAY, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The official nomination form is available here. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas

Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000

Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
HAZEN, AR

