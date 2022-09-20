Council to discuss using relief funds to hire consultant

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

VERNON — The Town Council will consider appropriating up to $400,000 of federal pandemic relief funds toward hiring a consultant for road and sidewalk improvements at its meeting tonight.

WHAT: At their meeting tonight, the Town Council will discuss appropriating up to $400,000 in federal pandemic relief funds toward hiring a consultant for road safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists.

WHERE: The improvements, funded by state grants, would be made in Downtown Rockville, and would stretch toward the Tolland line.

The improvements would focus on downtown Rockville by the Tolland town line. They would improve road safety and add sidewalks to provide better conditions for walking and cycling, Economic Development Director Shaun Gately said today.