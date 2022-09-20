ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man convicted in overdose death

A Hartford man who was an intermediary in what was supposed to be a cocaine deal that ultimately led to a Manchester man’s death from a fentanyl overdose accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, in which he was convicted of a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of criminally negligent homicide.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss Desiree Diaz case

The family of Desiree Diaz, who died at age 33 in 2018 after spending one night at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, has fended off the state’s effort to dismiss its medical malpractice lawsuit. Judge Steven Jacobs denied the motion by the state attorney general’s office to...
EAST LYME, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven

According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Diamantis: Officials ‘set trap’ on retirement

The attorney for Kosta Diamantis, the former state official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, argued Monday that the governor’s top lieutenants created an unbearable working environment for him and “set a trap” that forced him to retire rather than fight an investigation into the school construction grant program that he oversaw.
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland

TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
TOLLAND, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Journal Inquirer

Officials: Stranger tried to lure student

MANCHESTER — School officials say a man motioned to an elementary student he didn’t know to come with him after the child was dropped off by a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Matthew Geary said a Bowers Elementary School parent notified school staff that an older white man...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Waterbury Superior Court#Fbi
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with racing in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man has been charged with racing his vehicle on Troy Road and hitting two trees. Police say a witness saw Darian Alexander-Schworm, 18, racing another vehicle on Aug. 25, which led to his vehicle veering off the road and hitting the trees. Alexander-Schworm was...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry church rebuilds sanctuary

COVENTRY — Even though he has been the pastor of the First Congregational Church since 2019, David Nutt has only had a few opportunities to conduct his sermons in the church’s sanctuary. Less than a week after Nutt began his work at the church, significant damage was found...
COVENTRY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Manchester High school evacuated after bomb threat

MANCHESTER — Officials say Manchester High School was evacuated early today after the school office received an anonymous bomb threat. Superintendent Matthew Geary said an anonymous account sent an email to the school office that did not include any details, but wrote: “take me seriously.”. Geary said after...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford turns the page

The East Hartford High boys soccer team entered the 2022 season with something to prove following a disappointing 2021 campaign. The Hornets have shown things are different so far in the early season. Ricardo Sanguino and Julius McNeil each scored as the visiting Hornets topped Tolland 2-0 in a CCC...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

13-mile DOT detour not really that long

There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
HEBRON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy