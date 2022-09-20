Read full article on original website
Nuccio sign dispute seemed settled before threat found
As state Rep. Tammy Nuccio prepared to distribute lawn signs for this fall’s re-election campaign, she got a message that a supporter had moved and wanted a lawn sign at her new address, rather than her former address of 170 Willie Circle in Tolland. DEFENDANT: Justin Gagnon, 42, of...
Hartford man convicted in overdose death
A Hartford man who was an intermediary in what was supposed to be a cocaine deal that ultimately led to a Manchester man’s death from a fentanyl overdose accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, in which he was convicted of a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of criminally negligent homicide.
Man gets 18 months in shooting over counterfeit money
A Waterbury man who shot and wounded a man on an East Hartford street based on his belief that the victim had paid him in counterfeit money for a cellphone was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison. DEFENDANT: Axel Rivera-Perez, 27, of Waterbury. GUILTY PLEA: First-degree assault. SENTENCE: 10...
Journal Inquirer
Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss Desiree Diaz case
The family of Desiree Diaz, who died at age 33 in 2018 after spending one night at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, has fended off the state’s effort to dismiss its medical malpractice lawsuit. Judge Steven Jacobs denied the motion by the state attorney general’s office to...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven
According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
Journal Inquirer
Diamantis: Officials ‘set trap’ on retirement
The attorney for Kosta Diamantis, the former state official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, argued Monday that the governor’s top lieutenants created an unbearable working environment for him and “set a trap” that forced him to retire rather than fight an investigation into the school construction grant program that he oversaw.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland
TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
Second person arrested in cigarette theft at Tolland gas station
State police have charged a second person in connection with the robbery and theft of cigarettes from a Tolland gas station last year. Lazaun Bell, 52, from Windsor, was charged Monday with second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault. Bell is being held in lieu of $100,000...
Police: East Hartford man threatened to kill 2 women before stabbing
MANCHESTER — The man accused of stabbing a woman in a fast food restaurant parking lot had lived with the victim and her mother, but was evicted by the woman’s mother a few days earlier when he became violent, according to a police report. Before he left, Leonel...
Officials: Stranger tried to lure student
MANCHESTER — School officials say a man motioned to an elementary student he didn’t know to come with him after the child was dropped off by a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Matthew Geary said a Bowers Elementary School parent notified school staff that an older white man...
New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut. The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state. He cashed the...
Man charged with racing in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — A local man has been charged with racing his vehicle on Troy Road and hitting two trees. Police say a witness saw Darian Alexander-Schworm, 18, racing another vehicle on Aug. 25, which led to his vehicle veering off the road and hitting the trees. Alexander-Schworm was...
Enfield Society for the Detection of Thieves and Robbers to host its 200th annual meeting
ENFIELD — You don’t have to be a town resident to join the Enfield Society for the Detection of Thieves and Robbers, which was organized Jan. 10, 1823, and is the oldest vigilante society in the country. In fact, society officers say anyone who has just driven through...
Coventry church rebuilds sanctuary
COVENTRY — Even though he has been the pastor of the First Congregational Church since 2019, David Nutt has only had a few opportunities to conduct his sermons in the church’s sanctuary. Less than a week after Nutt began his work at the church, significant damage was found...
East Hartford council OKs purchase of Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — The town is one step closer to purchasing the troubled Church Corners Inn on Main Street, which has been costing the town money and bringing negative attention to downtown. On Tuesday, the Town Council unanimously gave Mayor Mike Walsh the go-ahead to sign an agreement to...
Manchester High school evacuated after bomb threat
MANCHESTER — Officials say Manchester High School was evacuated early today after the school office received an anonymous bomb threat. Superintendent Matthew Geary said an anonymous account sent an email to the school office that did not include any details, but wrote: “take me seriously.”. Geary said after...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford turns the page
The East Hartford High boys soccer team entered the 2022 season with something to prove following a disappointing 2021 campaign. The Hornets have shown things are different so far in the early season. Ricardo Sanguino and Julius McNeil each scored as the visiting Hornets topped Tolland 2-0 in a CCC...
Study suggests East Hartford build new DPW facilities
EAST HARTFORD — A safety study found several issues with the town’s public works facilities, and suggests the town construct a new fleet maintenance shop, along with a sign shop and facilities workshop, in fiscal year 2024 at a projected cost of $10.5 million. WHAT: A safety study...
13-mile DOT detour not really that long
There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of a culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. WHERE: On Route 94, Gilead Street, in Hebron between the road’s intersections with Murphy Road and West Street...
