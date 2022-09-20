ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Rolling Stone

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
The Independent

Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
psychologytoday.com

What Makes People Share Misinformation on Social Media?

Misinformation is like a disease. Understanding how it spreads is key for stopping it. Given the information environment we are in, getting a handle on what is true and what is misleading is not just a question of integrity and morality but a matter of survival. Disinformation kills people. Poor...
NBC News

Here are the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

Sending solidarity to all attending Back-to-School Nights. When you get home, grab a pumpkin-flavored snack and a beverage and share some laughs with your fellow parents!. It's the worst game EVER. In parenting, the answer is always chicken nuggets. Truth. Try harder, OB-GYN. Because kids are geniuses. Immediately no. Give...
The Guardian

The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world

I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
DogTime

Dog Goes Viral on Social Media for Keeping Neighborhood Tidy

As much as we love dogs, we might associate them more with making messes than tidying them up. But for one canine going viral on social media, keeping the neighborhood clean is the aim.  Popular on Social Media A Redditor called PrincessPattycakes posted a video of their pooch to the AnimalsBeingBros subreddit. In the video, […] The post Dog Goes Viral on Social Media for Keeping Neighborhood Tidy appeared first on DogTime.
