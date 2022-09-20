Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A is under fire for a tweet that social media users said called out a Twitter user’s race
A Twitter user tweeted at the fast-food chain Friday: “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets…………@ChickfilA…..”. In direct response, the official Twitter account for Chick-fil-A responded, “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!”
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public
If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Social psychologist shares tips on how to win an argument
Social psychologist Heidi Grant joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the mistakes people make when arguing. She also shares tips on how to know when it's time to agree to disagree.
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes People Share Misinformation on Social Media?
Misinformation is like a disease. Understanding how it spreads is key for stopping it. Given the information environment we are in, getting a handle on what is true and what is misleading is not just a question of integrity and morality but a matter of survival. Disinformation kills people. Poor...
How to Unlock the Exponential Power of Attention to Supercharge Your Social Media Strategy
Your investment in content creation is worth more than you think. Once you unlock the value of ROAC, you'll never look at social media the same way again.
Small Influencers Are Saying They’re Getting Fewer Brand Deals As Recession Panic Escalates
“It definitely feels like if you don't do this, if you don't do that new thing, you fall behind.”
Here are the 21 funniest parents on social media this week
Sending solidarity to all attending Back-to-School Nights. When you get home, grab a pumpkin-flavored snack and a beverage and share some laughs with your fellow parents!. It's the worst game EVER. In parenting, the answer is always chicken nuggets. Truth. Try harder, OB-GYN. Because kids are geniuses. Immediately no. Give...
The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world
I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
These sisters used social media to supercharge their parents' small business
Gipsy and Gelssy Rodriguez of Anaheim, California helped their parents' dress shop,, Moda2000, go viral on TikTok overnight.
Dog Goes Viral on Social Media for Keeping Neighborhood Tidy
As much as we love dogs, we might associate them more with making messes than tidying them up. But for one canine going viral on social media, keeping the neighborhood clean is the aim. Popular on Social Media A Redditor called PrincessPattycakes posted a video of their pooch to the AnimalsBeingBros subreddit. In the video, […] The post Dog Goes Viral on Social Media for Keeping Neighborhood Tidy appeared first on DogTime.
It's Time to Take Memes Seriously. 5 Strategies To Incorporating Memes in Your Marketing Strategy.
Digital marketers are hopping on the meme trend. In some cases, brands can get more engagement with a well-timed meme than any other marketing graphics.
