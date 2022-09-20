ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Purdue's offense: Tight end Payne Durham's health, production critical to success

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE – Tracking Purdue’s offense after three games and heading into Saturday’s matchup against Florida Atlantic at Ross-Ade Stadium:

ONE TAKEAWAY

Hot tub. Cold tub.

Flexibility exercises. Stretching. Shockwave treatments. Prehab workouts.

Welcome to tight end Payne Durham’s preparation to play.

Durham has battled injuries throughout his career, including missing significant time last season. He’s been healthy enough through three games and the coaching staff – and the medical team – are determined to keep it that way. The Boilermakers need Durham for the long haul.

When backup tight end Garrett Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury in early August, that left Durham on a tight end island. The more Durham can do during the week, the better chance the Georgia native has to make it through each game and the season.

“When I'm out there, I don't think about it at all,” said Durham, who totaled nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Syracuse. “I try to go as hard as I can and do what's asked of me. They say they try to protect me, and I let them worry about that.

“If they think they need to pull me out or they pull me out and put someone else in, I never argue with it."

Yes, the Boilermakers have other tight ends.

Paul Piferi caught a touchdown pass against Indiana State. Ben Buechel, Charlie Kenrich, Drew Biber and Max Klare all saw action against the Sycamores. But the plan coming into the season was to pair up Durham and Miller in two tight end sets. It was effective last season and likely would’ve produced similar – if not – better results.

That’s why the backup spot is critical to Purdue’s success on offense this season.

“Payne can’t go in and play 80 snaps a game and nobody can at this level,” tight ends coach Ryan Wallace said. “When you go through a Big Ten schedule playing 80 snaps a game, you’re going to get beat up. That guy has to go in and alleviate Payne a little bit. We’ve got to change personnel.”

Durham logged 76 snaps in the season opener against Penn State but only played one half against Indiana State. He played plenty in the loss to the Orange. The day after each game, Durham heads straight to the training room to start his plan for the next week.

“I get with our trainers immediately and there's normally a list of things that we need to do to get your body back and then the whole week I'm in the training room,” Durham said. “Normally towards the end of the season, I spend a little bit more time with them. Our trainers do a great job and they're awesome.”

Making sure Durham has a bigger role in the offense, working the middle of the field, creates other possibilities for quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Durham has 13 receptions this season to lead all Big Ten tight ends.

“Getting him involved opens up some other things,” O’Connell said.

