Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 77, dies following house explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
18-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Lake Michigan Drive (Ottawa County, MI)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after her SUV was struck by [..]
One person dead after 3-vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a three-car crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. 9&10 News reported there was one fatality, but no...
Three people rescued after sailboat overturns in Lake Michigan, treated for hypothermia
HOLLAND, MI --Three people were treated for mild hypothermia after they were rescued from an overturned sailboat about two miles out in Lake Michigan. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the three people were on a Hobie Cat-style sailboat when it overturned about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. They could not upright the boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State police identify driver in critical injury hit-and-run, thank public for tips
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI -- State police have located the driver suspected of critically injuring a man Monday in a hit-and-run. Michigan State Police troopers say the driver is cooperating with police. Troopers also identified the vehicle used in the hit-and-run and thanked the public for submitting tips. The hit-and-run was...
Police find vehicle involved in shooting of 2-year-old
Police say they found the vehicle that was involved in a shooting that killed a toddler in Battle Creek.
Police: Driver arrested after crash near Ionia
Authorities say a man was arrested after a crash near Ionia early Wednesday morning.
Suspect Driver Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ionia (Ionia, MI)
The Ionia Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle crash that injured a driver. According to the authorities, the man was driving a Dodge Durango on S. Dexter Street. When the officers [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Road closed, serious injuries after head-on crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, Mich. — M-51 in the Eagle Lake area closed Wednesday morning, after a head-on crash that involved three vehicles, state police said. A pickup truck was traveling northbound on M-51 when it sideswiped a semi traveling south, according to state police. The pickup, driven by a 26-year-old...
WWMTCw
2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect drove by a Battle Creek home Tuesday morning, shooting and killing a 2-year-old, police said. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, was shot on Cliff Street, near Douglas Street, around 2:20 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers marked at least 10 bullet holes in the multi-family home.
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
Amtrak train derailment shuts down tracks in Jackson County
GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Ionia tractor fire
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor fire in Ionia took about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish Monday night. According to authorities, the fire happened just after 8 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Clyde and Kingston roads. When fire crews arrived, the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and Lyons-Muir Fire Department were able to extinguish the tractor.
Man sentenced in stabbing death of girlfriend
A man who stabbed his girlfriend and let her bleed for hours before she died in their home near Hardy Dam Pond in 2021 was sentenced to years in prison.
Police identify man whose body was found at Fish Ladder Park
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found at Fish Ladder Park, Grand Rapids police said. David Pienton, 41, was identified as the victim. His body was found around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the park on...
Teen seriously injured in Southeast Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen was seriously injured in a shooting in Southeast Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said. The shooting was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Fair Street SE. Police said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. The shooting stemmed from a...
WZZM 13
'It shook the whole house': Neighbors, first responders on house explosion in Kent Co.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the back porch of the burning home, where she was trapped. She remains in critical condition, according to police.
Driver runs stop sign, hits 18-year-old in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say the crash happened at 104th Avenue, near Lake Michigan Drive around 10:11 p.m. Officers report a 21-year-old man from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue...
Neighbors hold vigil for toddler shot, killed in Battle Creek
People laid candles, flowers, and stuffed animals in Kai’s honor, but says the best gift would be for someone with information to come forward to police.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0