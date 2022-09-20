Brush Fire on I-95 Has Been Contained

Ashland, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Hanover County Firefighters responded to a brush fire this morning near the Ashland exit of I-95, just north of North Hill Carter Parkway. The fire occurred deep in a forested area, and no homes or buildings were affected. The fire has now been contained, according to the Hanover Fire Department, and the Department of Forestry have taken over.

Drivers should expect smoke for the rest of the day, especially between mile markers 92 and 94 on I-95. Some smoldering is to be expected, but any drivers who notice anything concerning regarding the fire should call 911 and alert the fire department immediately.

It is not yet clear what caused the brush fire, but all investigation will be handled by the Department of Forestry.