ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Brush Fire on I-95 Has Been Contained

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10syVX_0i2sDvPI00

Ashland, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Hanover County Firefighters responded to a brush fire this morning near the Ashland exit of I-95, just north of North Hill Carter Parkway. The fire occurred deep in a forested area, and no homes or buildings were affected. The fire has now been contained, according to the Hanover Fire Department, and the Department of Forestry have taken over.

Drivers should expect smoke for the rest of the day, especially between mile markers 92 and 94 on I-95. Some smoldering is to be expected, but any drivers who notice anything concerning regarding the fire should call 911 and alert the fire department immediately.

It is not yet clear what caused the brush fire, but all investigation will be handled by the Department of Forestry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Brush Fire
WRIC TV

I-195 North clear after disabled vehicle closed 2 lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled vehicle on Interstate 195 North has closed two lanes of the road in Richmond. According to 511Virginia, the vehicle is at mile marker 1.6, just before the I-195/I-95/I-64 interchange. The northbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
885
Followers
691
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy