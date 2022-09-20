Trail camera captures bobcat kitten in Rhode Island backyard

Elise Torello's trail camera in South County has captured footage of a lot of animals over the years, but it recently caught something new.

"Finally! A bobcat kitten!" Torello wrote on a Facebook post accompanying video of the kitten and its mother exploring the wooded world in front of the camera.

Torello first set up her video cameras in 2016 and says she's gotten an increasing amount of bobcat footage over the years. Recently two adult bobcats, a male and female, have been making regular appearances. Torello posts trail camera videos to Facebook and YouTube.

As of last year, researchers estimated the Ocean State was home to 80 to 85 bobcats.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced several weeks ago that bobcat sightings have been increasing. The DEM said it's the time of year that kittens begin exploring beyond the den.

"The end of summer means the end of nursing for these little felines ... Since their birth, the kittens have been depending on their mother for food. Now they are ready to learn how to be independent!" the DEM said.

The kitten sighting was bittersweet for Torello.

"Sadly, our neighbor saw her with two kittens last week but she appears to be down to one," she wrote.

