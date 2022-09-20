ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha woman struck, killed while crossing I-94 near Pewaukee

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman was killed Monday night while attempting to walk across Interstate 94 near Highway 164 near Pewaukee.

She has been identified as Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a car went down an embankment next to the interstate. It is thought that the driver of that vehicle, Toledo, was attempting to cross the highway and was struck while crossing at about 8 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway,.

The driver who struck her remained at the scene and was cooperative, the release said.

The eastbound lanes were closed for hours as an investigation was conducted. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner pronounced the woman dead at about 10:30 p.m.

The city of Pewaukee Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and city of Pewaukee Fire Department assisted with the incident.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

