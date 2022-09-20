Read full article on original website
CNY Inspirations: The firepit
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Each summer I have a firepit in my backyard. A few times during the season, I send out a group email that says “firepit tonight, let me know if you can come.” Any number of women show up, perhaps three, perhaps 10. We may have snacks, but mostly we talk. The topics range from church, to health, to books, to family and to our beliefs. I believe that the older we become, the more we need women friends. Some we have known for years, others are new friends. We laugh, we cry, we understand. We offer love and support. Last time there were ten of us, tonight perhaps less, but enough. Life is short, filled with gifts and friends are often those gifts. This week I was blessed with lunch with my best friend since first grade. That evening, I thanked God for friends. I pray that you can too.
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ hits all the right notes at The Rev in Auburn (review)
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the classic revue now at The Rev, celebrates the legacy of Harlem Renaissance musical giant Fats Waller. The show tells us very little about the man himself in narrative, instead having his music speak for him. And that music, moving from jaunty to winking or soulful speaks volumes about Thomas Wright Waller. Performed by a talented five person company and a crackling jazz band, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” buoyed by a sparkling second act, leaves an audience breathless.
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Syracuse Mets hope to lure fans to Ballpark Beer Fest with reduced entry fee
Syracuse. N.Y. — If you reduce the price, will they come?. The Syracuse Mets are hoping to draw a big crowd to the 2022 edition of the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest with a drastic cut in the admission price. This year, general admission is $25, down from $55 last year.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Apollo
Apollo is the Greek god of manly beauty, and that’s the perfect name for this canine cutie. Apollo’s beautiful both inside and out. He’s two years old and weighs almost 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his family could no longer care for him. He’s...
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Ronnie James Dio rockumentary film salutes a Central New York music legend
It’s time to raise some devil horns and salute Ronnie James Dio. “Dio: Dreamers Never Die,” a rockumentary about the Central New York music legend, will be shown in theaters starting next week. Local fans can see the movie on the big screen at Regal Destiny USA in Syracuse, Movie Tavern in Camillus, and Regal Ithaca Mall during a two-day-only event on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.
New owners, new approach at Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca (Dining Out Review)
Ithaca, N.Y. — Leave it to the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca to break convention with its black bean burger ($17), making one that is actually juicy. Crumbly and dry is usually the result when you mash black beans together into a patty and fry it, but not so much here.
93Q host Ted Long asks Syracuse community to help with wife’s health crisis
Longtime radio host Ted Long is asking the Central New York community to help out with his wife’s health crisis. Long, who’s co-hosted “Ted and Amy” with Amy Robbins on 93Q (WNTQ-FM) for more than 30 years in Syracuse, revealed on Tuesday that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long needs a liver transplant from a live donor. Bobbie was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, which can be life-threatening.
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
Councilor: Syracuse redistricting put neighborhoods first (Guest Opinion by Jimmy Monto)
Jimmy Monto represents the 5th District on Syracuse’s Common Council. When I was sworn into office on Aug. 30, I quoted Harvey Milk: “Let’s make no mistake about this: The American Dream starts with the neighborhoods. If we wish to rebuild our cities, we must first rebuild our neighborhoods.”
‘The Binge 2′: Cast, release date announced for Christmas movie shot in Syracuse
Hulu has announced the title, cast and release date for American High’s latest movie shot in Syracuse. “It’s a Wonderful Binge” will be released Dec. 9 exclusively on the streaming service, Hulu announced Wednesday. The film, previously known as “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge,” is a holiday-themed sequel to the largest movie ever shot in Syracuse, “The Binge.”
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Amazon in Clay ramps up hiring as it prepares to ring in its first holiday season
Clay, N.Y. — Online retailing giant Amazon has quickly become one of the Syracuse area’s largest private employers. Just four months after opening, the company’s distribution center in Clay — at 3.8 million square feet, one of the largest warehouses in the world — employs 2,500 full-time workers.
Company news: Joe Harris hired by Christopher Community
Christopher Community Inc. announced the appointment of Joe Harris as director of facilities and construction. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
