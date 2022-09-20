This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Each summer I have a firepit in my backyard. A few times during the season, I send out a group email that says “firepit tonight, let me know if you can come.” Any number of women show up, perhaps three, perhaps 10. We may have snacks, but mostly we talk. The topics range from church, to health, to books, to family and to our beliefs. I believe that the older we become, the more we need women friends. Some we have known for years, others are new friends. We laugh, we cry, we understand. We offer love and support. Last time there were ten of us, tonight perhaps less, but enough. Life is short, filled with gifts and friends are often those gifts. This week I was blessed with lunch with my best friend since first grade. That evening, I thanked God for friends. I pray that you can too.

