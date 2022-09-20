Real Life Iron Man Sets Jet Speed World Record

Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO