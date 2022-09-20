Real Life Iron Man Sets Jet Speed World Record

Related
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
St. Louis Anchor Caught in Expletive Filled Off-Air Rant Calling Co-Host ‘Stupid’ and a ‘Bad Mom’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust was caught in an off-air rant insulting and making sexist remarks to his radio co-host last week. The...
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Caught: Jason Aldean Dresses As Lil Wayne In BLACKFACE — As Rage Grows Against Country Star After His Wife's 'Transphobic' Remarks
Fans are bringing up Jason Aldean's shocking decision to dress as Lil Wayne in Blackface for Halloween in 2015 amid his wife Brittany's gender identity controversy, Radar has learned. The country crooner caused a stir due to his ensemble for the holiday, wearing dark paint on his face, a wig of long black dreadlocks, a red bandanna, a gold chain, and black sunglasses to emulate the Lollipop rapper.Several fans were outraged at his costume choice, which was later addressed in an interview with Billboard. "In this day and age people are so sensitive that no matter what you do,...
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’
Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
Influencer Claims She Had Affair With Adam Levine In Messy Story That Gets Much Worse
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims the married Maroon 5 frontman asked if he could name his baby after her.
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
Charlie Hunnam Has A Message For Sons Of Anarchy Fans After Motorcycle Pic For New Show Goes Viral
After Charlie Hunnam's new TV show stoked Sons of Anarchy vibes with its motorcycle-leaning first look, the actor addressed the SAMCRO-ness of it all.
Racist Artificial Intelligence Scientist Whitewashes Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer
An artificial intelligence (AI) scientist digitally whitewashed Halle Bailey‘s character, Ariel, in a trailer for The Little Mermaid on Twitter, and the man was quickly dragged for filth before his account was suspended. Another account shared the digital video on Sept. 12 with a caption praising the “ginger white...
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder
A federal jury convicted James “Tim” Norman, former star of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s”, of arranging the shooting death of his nephew in 2016.Sept. 17, 2022.
Moment groom suffers broken collar bone after trying to make a dramatic wedding entrance on dirt bike
A GROOM suffered a broken collar bone after trying to show off on a dirt bike at his wedding. The bride was waiting with a checkered flag for her new spouse's dramatic entrance when he skidded and toppled off the bike. Shocking footage shows the excited woman in white waiting...
