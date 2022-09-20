ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Real Life Iron Man Sets Jet Speed World Record

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AIg9_0i2sCXJL00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Iron Man
RadarOnline

Caught: Jason Aldean Dresses As Lil Wayne In BLACKFACE — As Rage Grows Against Country Star After His Wife's 'Transphobic' Remarks

Fans are bringing up Jason Aldean's shocking decision to dress as Lil Wayne in Blackface for Halloween in 2015 amid his wife Brittany's gender identity controversy, Radar has learned. The country crooner caused a stir due to his ensemble for the holiday, wearing dark paint on his face, a wig of long black dreadlocks, a red bandanna, a gold chain, and black sunglasses to emulate the Lollipop rapper.Several fans were outraged at his costume choice, which was later addressed in an interview with Billboard. "In this day and age people are so sensitive that no matter what you do,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital Fans May Scream Bloody Murder, But ‘The Hook’s First Kill Will Be Someone Close to Sonny’

Make room in the morgue. It would appear that General Hospital — or, rather, The Hook — is about to make a real killing. Already, the would-be murderer has taken a swing at both Ava and Brando. And the week of September 19, The Hook is poised to strike again. His (or her) victim? Ava, Brando, Nina, Michael or Diane, according to Soap Opera Digest. “The Hook’s first kill will be someone close to Sonny,” co-headwriter Chris Van Etten tells the magazine. “The loss will rock him to his core, compel him to circle the wagons and narrow a list of potential suspects.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy