WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Blake Conklin
A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food all for a good cause, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate and unfortunately for the...
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
Proctor students complete first ALICE drill
Holding signs that said “This is a Drill,” 1300 students in Proctor walked out of their buildings on Thursday afternoon. They walked to their rally point a few blocks away. It was their first ALICE drill of the year. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Principal...
Getting the lead out of water
Duluth began working on a pilot project to replace lead water service lines along a six block stretch of East Eighth Street at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Duluth will be using the American Rescue Plan Act Money to pay consultants and develop a detailed action plan in hopes the city is successful in applying for state funds. The city is hoping to rid its municipal water system of lead, both in city-owned infrastructure and on private property.
Knowing the risk factors, can help reverse Prediabetes
According to the CDC, about 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes. That’s 1 in 10 people. And when it comes to prediabetes, it’s around 4 in 10 people. In short, diabetes affects an astounding number of people, but there are things we can do. Kelli Timmersman, the Director...
