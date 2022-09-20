Two 8-foot-tall sculptures will be created at Marcum Park as the city begins to celebrate Sculpture Week on Monday. Three stone artists will come to Hamilton to create the two sculptures as this will be the showcase event of the weeklong celebration of the art form. This is also a rare chance to see two large-scale limestone sculptures carved in real-time by artists that collectively have more than 100 years of experience.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO