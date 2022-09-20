Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
dayton.com
For upcoming Sculpture Week, stone artists to create works in Hamilton’s Marcum Park
Two 8-foot-tall sculptures will be created at Marcum Park as the city begins to celebrate Sculpture Week on Monday. Three stone artists will come to Hamilton to create the two sculptures as this will be the showcase event of the weeklong celebration of the art form. This is also a rare chance to see two large-scale limestone sculptures carved in real-time by artists that collectively have more than 100 years of experience.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists
People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known. In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
dayton.com
The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night
Lewis Black (a.k.a. The King of Rant) will stop in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23 to bring his Off The Rails tour to the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. Black said the tour name is self-explanatory. “I don’t think we are on the rails,” he said. “We are completely...
dayton.com
New pizza shop to open near UD
A new pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more is expected to open in mid to late October on Brown Street. The Wizard of Za will be located at 1200 Brown Street Suite 150 in the former space of Zombie Dogz. “Our pizza is made from...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar
A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
dayton.com
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location
Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
dayton.com
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
WLKY.com
IU quarterback preparing to play road game in home state
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday will be a special day for Indiana University quarterback Connor Bazelak. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Dayton, Ohio. native when the Hoosiers (3-0) play the University of Cincinnati (2-1) on the road. "Next week with Cincinnati's going to be [an] unbelievable...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
