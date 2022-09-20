Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama apparently botched recent execution, anti-death penalty group asserts
Montgomery, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
A state judge has ruled South Carolina’s execution methods of electrocution and the newly installed firing squad are cruel and unusual, therefore both violate the state Constitution. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?
Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
Alabama may test out an untried execution method which suffocates inmates by replacing oxygen with nitrogen
Corrections Commissioner John Hamm will have the final say as to whether nitrogen hypoxia is used on inmate Alan Eugene Miller on Sep. 22.
Jim Crow lives again: Florida and Mississippi turn back the clock on voting rights
Some 130 years ago, white lawmakers gathered in Jackson, Tallahassee, Richmond and other state capitals across the former Confederacy and rewrote their state constitutions to enshrine white supremacy. Over the last week, Mississippi and Florida have offered modern-day examples of Jim Crow-era voter suppression that endures to this day —...
Judge says SC electric chair, firing squad unconstitutional
A South Carolina judge ruled Tuesday that the state's newly created execution firing squad, as well as its use of the electric chair, are unconstitutional, siding with four death row inmates in a decision sure to be swiftly appealed as the state struggles to implement its new execution protocols.“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die," Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote in a case brought by the inmates against the state. "In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Alabama's death-row debacle: The state wanted to kill a man this week. But how?
This article has been updated to reflect breaking news. Alan Miller's execution, scheduled for this week, has been halted by a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge. The state of Alabama wants to kill Alan Miller. But it is having a hard time getting its act together to do...
Appeals court says Justice Department can use classified documents in criminal probe of Trump
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a Florida federal judge’s order which effectively barred the Department of Justice from using classified documents found at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home to further a criminal investigation into him and his associates. In...
Video allegedly shows Alabama corrections officers beating inmate
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death row killer's execution is delayed by federal judge after state lost paperwork for his death to be carried out by nitrogen hypoxia
A federal judge on Monday halted the scheduled lethal injection of an Alabama death row inmate, ruling that he 'likely faces irreparable injury' if he is not executed by his requested method. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from putting Alan Eugene Miller, a...
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years. As a scholar who has long followed the capital punishment debate in the U.S., I know that Oklahoma’s plan runs against the grain of the death penalty’s recent history. Over the past several years both...
Federal gun law ruled unconstitutional by a West Texas federal judge
West Texas federal judge has ruled unconstitutional a federal law saying those under felony indictments cannot buy guns. US District Judge David Counts whose district includes Midland, Odessa and Pecos – dismissed a federal indictment
Alabama man convicted of raping woman with intellectual disabilities
An Alabama man was found guilty of raping a woman with intellectual disabilities Wednesday. Ronald W. Kaefer of Jemison was found guilty of first-degree rape in criminal court on Wednesday. “This was a very important case to us, and we were glad that the jury arrived at the truth,” 19th...
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina solicitor wants state Supreme Court to reverse ruling allowing speedway to sue state
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park wants the North Carolina Supreme Court to reverse a unanimous Appeals Court ruling that allows an Alamance County speedway to sue over a 2020 COVID shutdown order. Park filed a petition for discretionary review last week that asks the...
Alabama admits alternative, untested execution method isn’t ready yet
Alabama cannot carry out an execution next week by nitrogen hypoxia, the state prison commissioner disclosed Thursday in response to a federal judge’s directive to clarify the status of the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit that the state “cannot carry...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2