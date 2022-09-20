Read full article on original website
Dallas Emergency Manager Calling for More Water Rescue Teams
The city of Dallas has reviewed its emergency response to the recent flash flooding.Wade Austin/Unsplash. The Dallas Emergency Manager is calling for more boats and water rescue teams after last month's massive flash flooding which left one person dead. Fox 4 reports that the city reviewed its response to last month's flash flooding.
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern
A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south DallasThe shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.There is no word on the motive or the suspect. This story is developing.
55-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that a crash happened at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street south of the Deep [..]
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash
ALLEN, Texas – One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off...
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
Flaming semitruck flies off Dallas-area overpass in fatal crash
The truck collided with another car and caught fire as it flipped over barriers and onto the street below.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gun Barrel City (Gun Barrel City, TX)
According to the police department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Gun Barrel City. The officials stated that a white Ford Escape was heading eastbound on Highway 334 when it crossed the two-way left-turn [..]
74-Year-Old Bulu Paul Boyd Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Terrell (Terrell, TX)
According to the Terrell Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that a Rowlett resident, 74-year-old Dulu Paul Boyd was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
Tractor-trailer falls off Texas overpass, killing driver
ALLEN, Texas — A crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off an overpass, killing the driver. A witness shared video from a dashboard camera with WFAA, which shows the truck flying through the air before hitting the ground where it burst into flames. Police told KXAS that the tractor-trailer was...
Garland police: Driver dies after speeding, losing control of pickup truck
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Oak Cliff Crosswalk
A man was knocked down by a gray 2011 SUV while crossing East Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff on Saturday night, according to Dallas police. It was around 9 p.m. on September 17 when the man reportedly entered the 3800 block crosswalk with the crossing light showing “no crossing.”
Blotter: Staff member witnessed hit and run, car damaged at Lowry Woods
DGL – An iPad was reported stolen by a staff member and was last seen in his office in the DGL building on Sept. 8 and is valued from $100 -$750. The staff member made it clear that he will not press charges if his iPad was found. He stated that he used the “Find My” feature and saw that the iPad was at a location off campus.
Big rig runs off Dallas-area overpass, killing driver
A truck driver died in a fiery crash near Dallas on Tuesday when their 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on a highway and fell to the roadway below, police said. The 18-wheeler burst into flames as it fell toward the service road, authorities and witnesses said. The driver of the...
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
Shooting Investigation at 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave.
On September 18, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to shooting involving a security guard in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man in the front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
