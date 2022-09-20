GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.

GARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO